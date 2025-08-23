Chip Ganassi IndyCar drivers handed penalties ahead of Milwaukee Mile

Two of the Chip Ganassi drivers have been handed grid penalties ahead of the Milwaukee Mile.

Two of the Chip Ganassi drivers have been handed penalties ahead of the Milwaukee Mile.
Two of the Chip Ganassi drivers have been handed penalties ahead of the Milwaukee Mile.
© IndyCar

Both Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson have been handed grid penalties ahead of the 2025 Milwaukee Mile after Chip Ganassi has decided to make unapproved engine changes for its drivers.

It is assumed this will see both drivers take a six-place grid drop based on previous penalties with several drivers in Portland also choosing to make unapproved engine changes.

Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time in qualifying but started seventh after the team opted to change his Chevrolet engine.

Lundgaard was joined by Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci who also are supplied engines by Chevrolet.

A tough season for the American engine manufacturer, Honda has been the better of the two engines both on reliability and straight line speed.

Out of the five winners in 2025, only two have been powered by Chevrolet.

Dixon, who is powered by Honda, entered 2025 with one of four engines already un-usable after it blew up in pre-season testing.

Limited to the use of three engines, Dixon has had to pay a hefty price in penalties this year after he went through his remaining three engines by May.

The new engine will be his seventh this year after the team replaced his engines in Detroit and Toronto.

One of the five race winners in 2025 after a late mistake in Mid-Ohio by his teammate Alex Palou let him through, Dixon's season has been hurt by the continual penalties.

Simpson's engine change is his first outside of the four allotted engines.

He was given a penalty in Portland for his lap one incident with Felix Rosenqvist in Laguna Seca.

 

In this article

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar Results
Alex Palou takes pole and ruins David Malukas' day - 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 qualifying results
26m ago
David Malukas had his day ruined by Alex Palou who took pole.
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia 13th: “Difficult day, difficult moment"
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta rages at Fabio Quartararo after Hungary MotoGP sprint chaos
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

More News

IndyCar Results
"The team is ready to rock": Josef Newgarden tops IndyCar Practice One in Milwaukee
3h ago
Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap time in Practice One at Milwaukee.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini punished for Hungarian Sprint clash, despite ride-height claim
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”
4h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio hints at major changes before Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.