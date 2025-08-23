Chip Ganassi IndyCar drivers handed penalties ahead of Milwaukee Mile

Both Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson have been handed grid penalties ahead of the 2025 Milwaukee Mile after Chip Ganassi has decided to make unapproved engine changes for its drivers.

It is assumed this will see both drivers take a six-place grid drop based on previous penalties with several drivers in Portland also choosing to make unapproved engine changes.

Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time in qualifying but started seventh after the team opted to change his Chevrolet engine.

Lundgaard was joined by Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci who also are supplied engines by Chevrolet.

A tough season for the American engine manufacturer, Honda has been the better of the two engines both on reliability and straight line speed.

Out of the five winners in 2025, only two have been powered by Chevrolet.

Dixon, who is powered by Honda, entered 2025 with one of four engines already un-usable after it blew up in pre-season testing.

Limited to the use of three engines, Dixon has had to pay a hefty price in penalties this year after he went through his remaining three engines by May.

The new engine will be his seventh this year after the team replaced his engines in Detroit and Toronto.

One of the five race winners in 2025 after a late mistake in Mid-Ohio by his teammate Alex Palou let him through, Dixon's season has been hurt by the continual penalties.

Simpson's engine change is his first outside of the four allotted engines.

He was given a penalty in Portland for his lap one incident with Felix Rosenqvist in Laguna Seca.