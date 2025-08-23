"The team is ready to rock": Josef Newgarden tops IndyCar Practice One in Milwaukee

Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap in Practice One in Milwaukee with a lap time of 22.6864 and an average speed of 161.066mph.

So far struggling this season, Newgarden has found confidence on short ovals as he found in Iowa, one of his favourite tracks on the calendar.

Newgarden was unlucky to win neither race in Iowa after bad pitstops and Cautions dropped him out of the lead in race one and two.

“It feels good. It’s very compact,” Newgarden said, “That’s IndyCar. The team seems ready to rock.”

Team Penske looks ready to fight this weekend with all three in the top 12.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Scott McLaughlin finished seventh with a lap time of 22.8286s and an average speed of 159.867 mph while the man of the moment Will Power finished 11th with a lap time 22.9068s with an average speed of 159.255 mph.

Power's future in IndyCar remains in the balance after Team Penske is yet to agree to sign a contract with the Australian driver.

In his 17th consecutive season with the team, David Malukas has been lined up to replace him with Larry Foyt also weighing in that the AJ Foyt is preparing for the eventuality for losing Malukas in the team.

2025 IndyCar champion Alex Palou set the second fastest lap time with a 22.7601s and an average speed of 160.544mph.

Conor Daly surprisingly wrapped up the top three while Rinus VeeKay sat fourth in the session.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Dale Coyne has praised VeeKay ahead of this weekend and seemingly confirmed the Dutchman will race for the team in 2026.

Drivers seemed to be hesitant to give it their all to avoid a crash that would hinder their weekend due to only two hours between qualifying and Practice One.

With no crashes, the only interruption was when the track was needed to be inspected as series officials wanted to guarantee that no moisture was coming through the track.

Milwaukee had been victim to a large rainfall which had caused floods two weeks ago but it seems so far this shouldn't have any effect on the weekend ahead.

Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson will take new Honda engines and therefore have been given grid penalties for the race. They will be joined by Louis Foster who failed to set any competitive times.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Foster's #45 team got to work to replace his engine during the session to avoid any need to rush ahead of the qualifying.