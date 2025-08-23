AJ Foyt team principal talks openly about David Malukas' Penske IndyCar future

AJ Foyt Team Principal, Larry Foyt, has openly spoken about his opinions on whether David Malukas will replace Will Power at Team Penske for 2026 as rumours have begun to swirl following Power's win in Portland.

Power, who has raced at Penske for the last 17 consecutive seasons, is in the last year of his contract with the team.

Despite being the outperforming both his teammates, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, all season, rumours that Penske want to replace Power with Malukas have continued to grow.

A up-and-coming IndyCar talent, Malukas is signed on to a Penske contract with AJ Foyt which essentially means that his seat in IndyCar is paid for by the Penske team.

Although it has already been stated that Penske won't announce any decisions about power's contract before the final race in Nashville next weekend, Larry Foyt has begun to prepare the team for the possibility that Malukas will not be racing for them next season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to RACER, Foyt said: "[I] would love to keep them around for another year. [I'm] not sure about what's going to happen there but we'll just see and keep working on things and if that's not the way it's going to be, that'll be okay, and we'll keep going,"

"David's been great to have, no doubt, got a lot of talent, and really quick. Definitely a funny, interesting guy. He cracks me up. And then he’s done a great job."

Seemingly relaxed about the chance they will lose Malukas next year, the American driver has been the team's strongest driver in 2025 and has been inches away from several wins, including the Indy 500 after he finished second following Marcus Ericsson's disqualification.

At Portland, when Malukas was pressed on whether he will move teams next season, he remained tight-lipped on an news.

He said: "From my side it's same old, same old. As of right now, I signed a multi-year deal with Foyt. That's kind of where the trajectory goes right now."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Power unsurprisingly has been less calm around the situation and spent Portland telling he press that he "just wants to know" his future.

Winning the Portland race after put under immense pressure from Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou, Power was quick after the race to state he doesn't want to slow down.