Scott Dixon tops IndyCar Final Practice at Milwaukee 250

Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon finished at the top of the timing sheets in the Final Practice at Milwaukee.

Dixon, who qualified fifth in the earlier qualifying session, set a best lap speed of 156.712. This is significantly slower than Alex Palou's quickest single lap of over 163 mph in his qualifying run.

All on alternate tires, the harder compound, it is likely drivers were running race simulations in preparation for tomorrow.

Dixon has been handed a six place grid penalty for Sunday's race after he has taken his seventh engine of the season.

Dixon was followed by AJ Foyt's David Malukas in the practice session who set a best lap speed of 154.871 mph which is two mph slower than Dixon's

Malukas looked to take his first pole position in qualifying earlier today after he set the fastest average of 162.256.

On provisional pole with only Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou left to run, O'Ward marginally missed out on the top spot after setting an average 0.2 mph slower than Malukas.

Palou was next on track and set an astonishing first lap average speed of 163.297 mph followed by another lap of 162.647 mph which gave him an overall average of 162.971.

Malukas has been impressive on oval tracks all seasons and will look to take his first win tomorrow but Palou has proven to be formidable competition in 2025.

Palou finished Final Practice in sixth while O'Ward could be found in eighth.

After his crash in qualifying, Felix Rosenqvist managed to get on track but took it steady and set a best lap speed of 147.319.

Rosenqvist, who before his incident had the best average qualifying average on ovals in 2025, will start from the back of the grid after he failed to set a single lap time.

Nolan Siegel, who qualified 18th, wrapped up the top three in Final Practice with a best lap speed of 154.514 mph.