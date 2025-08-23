Scott Dixon tops IndyCar Final Practice at Milwaukee 250

Here are the results from the Final Practice session at the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250.

David Malukas finished second in Final Practice.
David Malukas finished second in Final Practice.
© IndyCar

Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon finished at the top of the timing sheets in the Final Practice at Milwaukee.

Dixon, who qualified fifth in the earlier qualifying session, set a best lap speed of 156.712. This is significantly slower than Alex Palou's quickest single lap of over 163 mph in his qualifying run.

All on alternate tires, the harder compound, it is likely drivers were running race simulations in preparation for tomorrow.

Dixon has been handed a six place grid penalty for Sunday's race after he has taken his seventh engine of the season.

Dixon was followed by AJ Foyt's David Malukas in the practice session who set a best lap speed of 154.871 mph which is two mph slower than Dixon's

Malukas looked to take his first pole position in qualifying earlier today after he set the fastest average of 162.256.

On provisional pole with only Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou left to run, O'Ward marginally missed out on the top spot after setting an average 0.2 mph slower than Malukas.

Palou was next on track and set an astonishing first lap average speed of 163.297 mph followed by another lap of 162.647 mph which gave him an overall average of 162.971.

Malukas has been impressive on oval tracks all seasons and will look to take his first win tomorrow but Palou has proven to be formidable competition in 2025.

Palou finished Final Practice in sixth while O'Ward could be found in eighth.

After his crash in qualifying, Felix Rosenqvist managed to get on track but took it steady and set a best lap speed of 147.319.

Rosenqvist, who before his incident had the best average qualifying average on ovals in 2025, will start from the back of the grid after he failed to set a single lap time.

Nolan Siegel, who qualified 18th, wrapped up the top three in Final Practice with a best lap speed of 154.514 mph.

#DriverBest Lap Speed
1S. Dixon156.712
2D. Malukas154.871
3N. Siegel154.514
4J. Newgarden154.486
5M. Armstrong154.413
6A. Palou154.221
7C. Daly154.151
8P. O'Ward153.880
9R. Veekay153.560
10G. Rahal153.551
11C. Lundgaard153.355
12K. Kirkwood153.280
13A. Rossi153.164
14L. Foster153.102
15W. Power152.772
16C. Herta152.660
17M. Ericsson152.310
18S. Robb152.233
19R. Shwartzman151.807
20C. Rasmussen151.636
21S. McLaughlin151.296
22K. Simpson150.711
23J. Abel150.649
24S. Ferrucci150.395
25C. Ilott149.382
26D. DeFrancesco149.299
27F. Rosenqvist147.319

In this article

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar Results
Scott Dixon tops IndyCar Final Practice at Milwaukee 250
20m ago
David Malukas finished second in Final Practice.
IndyCar Results
Alex Palou takes pole and ruins David Malukas' day - 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 qualifying results
3h ago
David Malukas had his day ruined by Alex Palou who took pole.
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia 13th: “Difficult day, difficult moment"
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta rages at Fabio Quartararo after Hungary MotoGP sprint chaos
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”
5h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
5h ago
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
IndyCar Results
"The team is ready to rock": Josef Newgarden tops IndyCar Practice One in Milwaukee
6h ago
Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap time in Practice One at Milwaukee.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini punished for Hungarian Sprint clash, despite ride-height claim
6h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”
6h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”
6h ago
Oscar Piastri