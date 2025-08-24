Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250: how the race will begin

Alex Palou will start on pole for the Milwaukee 250.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 race:

 

PosDriver
1Alex Palou
2David Malukas
3Pato O'Ward
4Scott McLaughlin
5Will Power
6Kyle Kirkwood
7Josef Newgarden
8Conor Daly
9Christian Rasmussen
10Graham Rahal
11Rinus Veekay
12Alexander Rossi
13Marcus Ericsson
14Scott Dixon
15Devlin DeFrancesco
16Nolan Siegel
17Marcus Armstrong
18Christian Lundgaard
19Sting Ray Robb
20Robert Shwartzman
21Santino Ferrucci
22Jacob Abel
23Callum Ilott
24Colton Herta
25Felix Rosenqvist
26Kyffin Simpson
27Louis Foster

Alex Palou will start on pole for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 race after he pipped David Malukas to the spot.

Malukas, who is yet to take his first pole position, had been the fastest for majority of the qualifying session with the running order done in reverse championship positions.

O'Ward and Palou were the last two to go with the Mexican driver unable to beat Malukas and will start third.

Penske's Scott McLaughlin was the first driver to make the step above the 161 mph mark and looked to set a high benchmark for other drivers to follow but Malukas swiftly dethroned the Kiwi driver.

McLaughlin will start fourth and is the highest Penske car in a weekend where the team have looked consistently quick.

A tough season so far for the Penske outfit, the team was also quick on the last oval circuit in Iowa.

Will Power, who is in the middle of the fight to keep his seat at Penske, will start fifth, while the fastest man in Practice One, Josef Newgarden, will start seventh.

Stand out performances in qualifying came from the the triple threat of Conor Daly, Christian Rasmussen, and Graham Rahal. 

Line astern in eighth, ninth, and 10th respectively, Daly had been one of the first to put in an impressive average on the board.

Rasmussen's strong performance at Milwaukee shouldn't come as too much of a shock as the young Swede has been quick on ovals all year round including in Iowa where he was seen cutting through the field. 

He finished eighth in race one and sixth in race two.

Several unapproved engine changes have been made at Milwaukee which sees some big names take a six-place grid drop for Sunday's race.

This includes Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson, alongside the top performing rookie so far this season, Louis Foster.

Dixon who had put his car in eighth, will start 14th while Simpson will begin the race in 26th. Foster will start dead last in 27th. 

The penalties has promoted both Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist into 24th and 25th.

Herta and Rosenqvist both spun on their hot laps; while the Andretti driver managed to keep it clean and set an average, albeit over 30 mph off the slowest average, Rosenqvist found the wall and wrecked the rear of his car.

Rebuilt by Meyer Shank, Rosenqvist managed to get onto track for Final Practice but was very cautious and finished last in the session.

