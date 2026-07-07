Max Verstappen can now trigger F1 Red Bull exit clause following British Grand Prix crash

Max Verstappen could now officially leave Red Bull after the British Grand Prix result guaranteed a vital criteria of his contract will not be hit by the summer break.

Verstappen's Formula 1 future has been the topic of much debate this year, after he has grown increasingly frustrated with an underperforming Red Bull.

After scoring his best result of the season in Austria, finishing second to George Russell, the Dutchman was looking strong for an unlikely podium at Silverstone, before a rear wing issue caused him to crash at Stowe in the closing laps. While not an exact repeat of the problem that saw him crash during qualifying in Austria, it was similar enough for him to declare the Red Bull 'Macarena' wing as "super-dangerous".

Verstappen's Red Bull is craned back to the pits © XPB Images

At the Red Bull Ring weekend, Verstappen instigated a 'secret meeting' with McLaren, as he scoped out a potential move away from Red Bull. However, in the days since, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has denied that he has any wish to change his line-up, despite conceding that the four-time champion would be a good replacement, 'should one of my drivers slip on a banana peel'.

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Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has similarly ruled his team out of the running for Verstappen's signature, declaring that Russell and Kimi Antonelli will "definitely" remain with the team into 2027.

However, the resolve of these teams is now set to be tested, with a crucial release clause in Verstappen's contract understood to have been triggered, as the 28-year-old can no longer place in the top two championship positions by the summer break - which comes in two races' time.

Verstappen at Silverstone © XPB Images

It should be noted that the fact that this clause exists is no guarantee that Verstappen will walk away, especially with the most high-profile seat available on the current grid appearing to be the one he currently holds.

Both Red Bull and Verstappen have repeatedly stated a desire to remain as a partnership and make the union work, but as the Dutchman's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, stated recently, "In the end, Max wasn't born to race in the midfield."

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