McLaren boss Zak Brown leaves door open to shock Max Verstappen F1 switch

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has refused to rule out a move for Max Verstappen amid rumours linking the Red Bull driver with a bombshell Formula 1 move to his team.

A report by The Daily Mail earlier this week claimed that preliminary talks had been held between Verstappen’s management team and McLaren chief Zak Brown as speculation continues to swirl around the four-time world champion’s future.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until at least the end of 2028 but his deal is understood to include an exit clause that would enable him to join another team in 2027 if he is outside of the top two in the drivers’ championship by the summer shutdown in August.

Brown has not completely ruled out a move for Verstappen

The 28-year-old Dutchman currently sits sixth in the drivers’ standings, 60 points behind second-placed Lewis Hamilton, and has just four races before the August break, including the Austrian Grand Prix, to put himself into a situation that would void the performance clause.

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McLaren boss Brown was doorstepped by Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz on the grid ahead of Sunday’s race, and asked whether signing Verstappen is something he would be interested in.

“I’d be very surprised if Lando or Oscar went elsewhere, because they are very happy. Of course they have contracts but besides that, we’re very happy with them and they are very happy here,” Brown responded.

“If for some strange reason someone slipped on a banana peel getting out of the tub, then yeah of course, Max is a four-time world champion.”

It has been suggested that a switch for Verstappen to McLaren could see Oscar Piastri move in the other direction to complete a direct seat swap.

Both Piastri and reigning world champion team-mate Lando Norris are tied down to long-term deals with McLaren.

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Verstappen in Austria © XPB Images

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies faced questions over Verstappen’s future ahead of the team’s home race in Spielberg.

“Max wants a fast car, always wanted a fast car, and he completely trusts us in making sure we are doing everything we can in the short-term and the long-term to ensure we return to success and continue to succeed,” Mekies conceded.

“We look at the results on the track, that’s the only thing that matters, and hopefully the results will improve rapidly.”

Mekies added: “I think the last time I was in this press conference, I said that I’m not asking Max every week if he’s going to stay. Max has made clear to us that he wants to continue with the team. It’s equally clear that he needs a fast car for him to be happy with the team.

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“As I said a few weeks ago, we’re not asking Max every week. He’s pushing with us, he’s helping us to find the right development path for the car. Again, this morning [in FP1], doing very large tests, scans through the sessions, to try to turn all the stones possible.

“It’s not a topic for us. The topic for us is to get the car back to where we want it to be.”