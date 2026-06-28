The Red Bull car issue that hampered Isack Hadjar's F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Isack Hadjar endured a frustrating qualifying at Red Bull's home F1 race in Austria.

Hadjar was a frustrated eighth in qualifying
Hadjar was a frustrated eighth in qualifying
Add as a preferred source

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar was left frustrated in Austrian Grand Prix qualifying as he struggled with the feel of the brakes of his RB22 car. 

The Frenchman was heard complaining on team radio in FP3, and the issue continued into qualifying, in which he earned P8.

In essence the car was not co-operating with his usual hard braking style, and he had to be gentler with the pedal than he was comfortable with.

Hadjar was not happy with the feel of his brakes
Hadjar was not happy with the feel of his brakes

Red Bull also experienced some power unit issues on Friday, notably at Turn 3, where the revs dropped at the apex and made getting out of the corner less effective.

“Way better today,” said Hadjar when asked about that problem after qualifying. “Still not our strong point at all, but I'm struggling more on the brakes, if anything. Deployment on the straight, I'm not very happy with how it's been optimised for qualifying.”

Asked by Crash.net to expand on the brake issue he confirmed that he couldn’t drive in his usual manner.

“Just can't smash the brakes, really,” he said. “I'm a late braker, heavy braker, and this weekend I have not been able to use any of that. Then it compromised the whole rest of the corner. You can't brake, you can't do anything.

“I lock everything – no feel for tyre vibrations. So I just feel like resting my foot is enough to make the car stop, which I don't really enjoy.”

Red Bull has brought a major upgrade to Austria
Red Bull has brought a major upgrade to Austria

Regarding the Turn 3 issues he said: “It's not unusual. It's hard, it's the nature of the track, and with these cars, with a lot less downforce compared to last year. 

“These things happen. We're not the only team struggling, we're struggling more than other cars. You saw Lando spinning in this corner yesterday, so just shows how hard it is to get it pinned on the rear.”

Asked what he thought of the latest upgrades he said: “Not good – I'm not fast.”

In this article

The Red Bull car issue that hampered Isack Hadjar's F1 Austrian GP qualifying
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

More News

F1 News
Russell takes controversial Austria F1 pole after Verstappen crash
27/06/26
Russell celebrates his Austrian GP pole
F1 News
Secret McLaren talks emerge as Max Verstappen evaluates F1 options
27/06/26
Verstappen could join Lambiase at McLaren, if rumours are to be believed
F1 News
Russell bounces back as Ferrari close up in tight final Austria practice
27/06/26
Russell set the pace in final practice
F1 News
Mekies fears “large implications” for Red Bull if FIA doesn’t change ADUO stance
27/06/26
Hadjar in Austria
F1 News
Max Verstappen urges F1 calendar shuffle so he can take part in iconic race
26/06/26
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
F1 News
Impressive Antonelli tops Friday practice as Cadillac catches fire
26/06/26
Antonelli set the pace on Friday in Austria

Latest News

F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how costly 'eager' Kimi Antonelli errors were in Austrian GP
1m ago
Antonelli on the Austrian GP podium
F1 News
Mercedes duo suffer drinks system failures during ‘heat hazard’ race
31m ago
Russell and Antonelli both lost their drinks' systems
F1 News
McLaren boss leaves door open to shock Max Verstappen F1 switch
2h ago
Verstappen in the Austria paddock
F1 News
The Red Bull car issue that hampered Hadjar's Austria F1 qualifying
4h ago
Hadjar was a frustrated eighth in qualifying
F1 News
'Completely crazy' - Flavio Briatore slates Alpine F1 ownership saga
5h ago
Briatore in Austria

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Fernando Alonso explains positive Aston Martin radio messages despite disaster qualifying
6h ago
Alonso in Austria
F1 News
What was Toto Wolff’s “just drive” radio message to George Russell about?
7h ago
Wolff was all smiles on Saturday in Austria
F1 News
Max Verstappen issues verdict on Red Bull F1 upgrades
7h ago
Verstappen in Austria
F1 News
Starting grid for today's F1 Austrian GP after late Q3 drama
7h ago
Russell beat the Ferrari drivers to pole
F1 News
F1 2026 Austrian GP race today: Start times and how to watch
7h ago
Start of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix