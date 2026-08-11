Lando Norris rages at paparazzi after feeling "violated" by private life invasion

Lando Norris has been discovering the challenges of fame away from the Formula 1 tracks.

Norris has been left frustrated by recent intrusions into his private life
Norris has been left frustrated by recent intrusions into his private life

Lando Norris has described the paparazzi invasion of his private life as leaving him 'feeling violated'.

The reigning Formula 1 world champion has seen his level of fame rise significantly across the last 12 months, with ever-increasing demands put on his time during a grand prix weekend. 

But the Briton has found it increasingly difficult to escape the spotlight even when not at the track, with paparazzi photographers determined to get the latest scoop on where he is going or who he is meeting up with. 

This reached a head when Norris was recently seen sprinting away from The Twenty Two - a private members club in London - where he had met with American model and influencer Alix Earle. 

Norris is keen to set boundaries between his work and private life
Norris is keen to set boundaries between his work and private life

“I am getting a bit older and I want to be able to go out – that doesn’t mean go out and party – that just means have dinners and get out of the house," said Norris. 

“Last year, I would just ‘game’ and feel like a loser, being in my own home. That’s not a bad thing. I would keep myself to myself and be disciplined.

“But now, instead of gaming until midnight, I will go out with my friends and have dinner until midnight. I have always enjoyed doing that, but now more of it is seen on social media, and there are more cameras.

“It is about experiencing life outside the world of Formula One which I have the right to do."

Norris won the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, highlighting a recent upturn in form for a McLaren team that endured a slow start to the new era of regulations.

Norris and McLaren have found form in recent races
Norris and McLaren have found form in recent races

While accepting of the pressures that he faces while on the clock in the paddock, Norris has indicated that he "won't accept" being followed when out in public.

He added: “The next level is paparazzi waiting for you in places or tailing you. I drove to my friend’s house in London, and I knew a paparazzi was just following me the whole way. And following me through London for 40 minutes, just waiting to see who I was going to meet and where I was going.

“And that’s the first time where I started to feel a bit more violated in my life – that I can’t leave my hotel or house without someone trying to see every move I am doing.

“It doesn’t feel as though private life is private, it is just life now. That is part of being a Formula One driver, but there are boundaries, and I won’t accept people following me. That is just odd.”

Tags:

F1
2026
Lando Norris
McLaren
Lando Norris rages at paparazzi after feeling
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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