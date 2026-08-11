Guenther Steiner open to F1 return after MotoGP switch

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has indicated that he would be open to a return to the Formula 1 paddock, but only "if there is a project I like".

Steiner was a key player in the creation of Haas, and served as team principal until January 2024, when team owner Gene Haas elected not to renew his contract, with the team having placed last in the previous year's constructors' championship.

Since departing the F1 paddock, Steiner has taken over the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team, serving as owner and CEO after acquiring full ownership through an investment consortium from Hervé Poncharal.

Steiner took over the Tech3 MotoGP team after leaving F1 © Gold and Goose

However, when asked on the Up to Speed Podcast whether he would consider returning to his previous haunt, Steiner was unequivocal.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah. I will come back if there is a project I like," he said. "I mean, I always say, just to go back and do a job: no.

"There are so many things I like to do. And if you look at me, the last 10, 15, years it was always – or even 20 years – it was always projects. It was not going for a job. Because just doing a job, it's actually- I wouldn't say boring to me, but there is not enough excitement.

"It needs to be something which really challenges me."

Steiner has a long and varied history within motorsport, having worked in F1, MotoGP, Rallying and DTM. In F1 alone, he has experience with Jaguar, Red Bull and, most famously, Haas.

Steiner became a popular figure in the F1 paddock © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Musing over what he meant by an 'exciting' project, Steiner added: "A project means something you can shape yourself what to do. Not just going in, because I don't live by a job title. I couldn't care less about the job title.

"You know, for me, it's like doing something I like to do. It's like when I left Haas, I went into TV. I didn't know that that industry even existed. But then I got an offer, and I said, ‘I’ll try it.’ Because I wanted to be as good as David [Coulthard], I didn't achieve it yet! So, long way to go, you know? It's impossible!

"When I started an F1 team, they told me, ‘You will never make that. Nobody can do that, to start a new F1 team.’ ‘Okay, I will show you!’ So, I think it was easier to start an F1 team than to get as good as David on TV."