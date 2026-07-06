Lewis Hamilton explains error that led to costly jump start at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has explained what caused his jump start that resulted in a costly penalty at the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was hit with a five-second time penalty after being judged to have moved before the lights went out at the start of Sunday’s 52-lap race at Silverstone.

The seven-time world champion made a quick getaway to move ahead of pole sitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli into Turn 1 and snatch second place behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who took the lead at the start.

Hamilton, Silverstone

Hamilton served his penalty during his first pit stop, losing valuable race time in the process. The 41-year-old Briton battled his way back up to second but dropped to third when he pitted under a late safety car.

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With the race ending behind the safety car, Hamilton was unable to reclaim the lost position to George Russell's Mercedes.

“From my side, pretty bad from the get-go,” Hamilton said after the race. “I jumped the start, which I have done very few times in the 380-odd races that I've done.

“Then just balance-wise, I noticed Charles went up on his balance, I think compared to qualifying, added more wing, and I felt the car was really oversteer with the diff settings that we had.

“I took out wing and then I had the biggest understeer at the beginning of the race. So, he just pulled away from me. I just couldn't even turn the car until halfway kind of through that first stint.

Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix

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“I managed to start turning the car a little bit better with some diff changes, but by then the gap was already huge. Then the five-second at the stop - just one thing after the other.”

Asked what happened at the start, Hamilton replied: “My hand just moved just like that. Don't really know where it went. I didn't mean to do it. I didn't even tell my hand to do it. But anyway, it happens.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur felt the penalty was “harsh”.

“From the sensors we don’t see the car moving on the grid but it’s true that on the video you see the sticker on the tyres moving a little bit. It’s not me judging if it’s a false start or not,” the Frenchman said.

Pressed on whether he agreed with the punishment handed out, Vasseur replied: “I think it’s a bit harsh when the sensor are not moving.”

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Hamilton kept his podium finish despite a yellow-flag infringement that triggered a post-race investigation.

With Antonelli failing to score in a nightmare race, Hamilton has moved 32 points behind the Italian in the championship standings.