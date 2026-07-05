Toto Wolff says ‘emotional’ Fred Vasseur ‘misunderstood’ his controversial Ferrari F1 upgrade comments

Toto Wolff has responded to Fred Vasseur's take on his comments about Ferrari's upgrades.

Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push
Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push
Add as a preferred source

Toto Wolff says the “very emotional” Fred Vasseur misunderstood his comments about Ferrari’s relentless upgrade push during the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

Mercedes team principal Wolff made headlines after the Austrian Grand Prix when he questioned how Ferrari could afford to be bringing so many updates to its car. 

Wolff’s comments were a reference to the €215m cost cap teams must adhere to while developing their respective cars over the course of the season. 

Vasseur was not impressed with Wolff's comments
Vasseur was not impressed with Wolff's comments

The Mercedes boss’s remarks came after Lewis Hamilton secured victory in Barcelona in Ferrari’s heavy-revised SF-26, before further upgrades arrived for the Maranello outfit in Austria. 

“We’re a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do,” Wolff said in Austria. 

“In my opinion, they need to be running out of cost cap money soon, because we can’t do that. We’re simply lacking the buffer in the cost cap to be able to bring so many parts in the way they do.”

Wolff’s comments appeared to anger Vasseur, who hit back with a spiky response ahead of the British Grand Prix. 

“I found it quite ironic coming from Toto and Mercedes,” the Frenchman told media including Crash.net at Silverstone. 

“When Red Bull is developing or when Mercedes is developing, they are genius. When we are developing, we are cheating. I think you have to calm down with this.

"We didn’t bring more parts than Red Bull or another [team]. I don’t know if it was a joke, but… If you think we overshoot the cost cap, for me it’s going into this direction [of accusing Ferrari of cheating].”

Ferrari has been consistently bringing upgrades
Ferrari has been consistently bringing upgrades

Wolff was asked about his friend’s stance on the matter following qualifying at the British Grand Prix. 

“Fred is very emotional,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “If you would have read my comments, rather than just a headline, he would have seen that what I said was an observation and would be interesting to see how much updates one can pull out at the end of the season.

“But it’s just the emotionality that we all have and being passionate about team success, and I’m fine with that.”

When asked if he felt Vasseur had taken his comments out of context, Wolff replied: “I know it was misunderstood.

“If I say things that I want to be understood, I will do so too, but in that case, I didn’t mean it really.”

Toto Wolff says ‘emotional’ Fred Vasseur ‘misunderstood’ his controversial Ferrari F1 upgrade comments
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Antonelli admits team call made him 'stressed' on Silverstone pole lap
17h ago
Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Hamilton reveals cost of Ferrari problem in Silverstone qualifying
18h ago
Hamilton was left to rue a deployment issue on his Ferrari
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli storms to Silverstone pole as Ferrari pace falters
19h ago
Antonelli scored his fifth pole of 2026
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand
22h ago
Norris greets fans at Silverstone
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
22h ago
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
‘I knew it was coming’ - Hamilton left powerless to stop Antonelli
23h ago
Hamilton admitted he could do little to stop Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Horner returns to F1 paddock for first time since Red Bull sacking
14m ago
Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Lego car drivers' parade at Silverstone
42m ago
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Wolff responds to 'emotional' Vasseur after Ferrari upgrade comments
57m ago
Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix after one penalty
2h ago
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
Why F1's "unluckiest" driver has questioned yellow flag rule
2h ago
Ocon escaped punishment in F1 qualifying at Silverstone

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
How to watch today's F1 British Grand Prix for free in the UK
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 president reveals plan to restore one of 2026’s lost races
2h ago
F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali
F1 News
McLaren ‘surprised’ as Mercedes finds way to revive banned F1 engine trick
3h ago
McLaren is one of Mercedes' three customer teams
F1 News
Where George Russell is suffering compared to Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone
17h ago
Russell has struggled against Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Antonelli admits team call made him 'stressed' on Silverstone pole lap
17h ago
Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone