Yuki Tsunoda to race in Dutch GP for Racing Bulls as injured Isack Hadjar replaced by Liam Lawson

Yuki Tsunoda will make an unexpected F1 return at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Tsunoda will make an unexpected F1 return at Zandvoort
Tsunoda will make an unexpected F1 return at Zandvoort

Yuki Tsunoda will make an unexpected Formula 1 return at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar ruled out due to injury. 

The injured Hadjar will be replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson, who will get a shock reprieve with the senior team at Zandvoort, while Tsunoda will fill in for Lawson at Racing Bulls

Dutch media had reported that Hadjar could be sidelined on Wednesday morning, before the news was officially confirmed by Red Bull at lunch time. 

Hadjar injured his wrist during the summer break
Hadjar injured his wrist during the summer break

Hadjar is said to have picked up an injury to his wrist while training in the gym during the August summer break. 

"Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, Isack Hadjar, has sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown that will prevent him from racing at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix," Red Bull said in a statement. 
 
"We will be welcoming back Liam Lawson who will replace him in RB22 this weekend.
 
"The Team wishes Isack a speedy recovery and thanks Liam for stepping in on short notice."
 
Racing Bulls confirmed Tsunoda's return, saying: "Visa Cash App Racing Bulls can confirm that Liam Lawson will race for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend due to Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury. 

"As a result of the driver change, Reserve Driver Yuki Tsunoda, will race for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend, alongside Arvid Lindblad. 

"We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend and we wish Isack a speedy recovery."
 
The full extent of Hadjar's injury is not known, but the Frenchman will have two weeks to recover before the Italian Grand Prix on 6 September. 

A chance at redemption for both Lawson and Tsunoda 

Lawson lasted just two races at Red Bull before being demoted
Lawson lasted just two races at Red Bull before being demoted
© XPB Images

The news has given Lawson and Tsunoda a surprise shot at redemption. 

In Lawson's case, he will get a chance to show Red Bull what he can do, while for Tsunoda, Zandvoort will be an unexpected opportunity to somewhat rebuild his reputation. 

Lawson was brutally demoted from Red Bull back to sister team Racing Bulls just two races into the 2025 season, having been brought in to take Sergio Perez’s place over the winter. 

Tsunoda, who stepped up to replace Lawson early in 2025, has been out of F1 since making way for Hadjar at the end of last season, having become the latest victim of Red Bull’s ruthless driver shuffles. 

Ironically, Zandvoort was where Lawson made his F1 debut when he was drafted as a last-minute substitute after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in a practice crash ahead of the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix. 

It was also the scene of Hajdar’s maiden F1 podium finish during an impressive rookie campaign that led to the Frenchman ultimately earning the top drive at Red Bull this year. 

Tags:

F1
Liam Lawson
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda to race in Dutch GP for Racing Bulls as Isack Hadjar replaced by Liam Lawson
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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