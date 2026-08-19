Yuki Tsunoda to race in Dutch GP for Racing Bulls as injured Isack Hadjar replaced by Liam Lawson
Yuki Tsunoda will make an unexpected F1 return at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Yuki Tsunoda will make an unexpected Formula 1 return at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar ruled out due to injury.
The injured Hadjar will be replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson, who will get a shock reprieve with the senior team at Zandvoort, while Tsunoda will fill in for Lawson at Racing Bulls.
Dutch media had reported that Hadjar could be sidelined on Wednesday morning, before the news was officially confirmed by Red Bull at lunch time.
Hadjar is said to have picked up an injury to his wrist while training in the gym during the August summer break.
"As a result of the driver change, Reserve Driver Yuki Tsunoda, will race for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend, alongside Arvid Lindblad.
"We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend and we wish Isack a speedy recovery."
A chance at redemption for both Lawson and Tsunoda
The news has given Lawson and Tsunoda a surprise shot at redemption.
In Lawson's case, he will get a chance to show Red Bull what he can do, while for Tsunoda, Zandvoort will be an unexpected opportunity to somewhat rebuild his reputation.
Lawson was brutally demoted from Red Bull back to sister team Racing Bulls just two races into the 2025 season, having been brought in to take Sergio Perez’s place over the winter.
Tsunoda, who stepped up to replace Lawson early in 2025, has been out of F1 since making way for Hadjar at the end of last season, having become the latest victim of Red Bull’s ruthless driver shuffles.
Ironically, Zandvoort was where Lawson made his F1 debut when he was drafted as a last-minute substitute after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in a practice crash ahead of the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.
It was also the scene of Hajdar’s maiden F1 podium finish during an impressive rookie campaign that led to the Frenchman ultimately earning the top drive at Red Bull this year.