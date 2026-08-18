Mercedes have "final opportunity" for key result as they admit team "have left points on the table"

Toto Wolff has his eyes set firmly on claiming an accolade that has so far eluded Mercedes when Formula 1 returns at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Zandvoort will make its final F1 bow on Sunday, marking a sixth and final F1 event since returning to the schedule in 2021.

Max Verstappen won the first three runnings, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri since adding their names to the list of victors, but Mercedes is yet to top the podium at the historic venue in the modern era - Juan Manuel Fangio's victory in 1955 coming on a vastly different layout.

Verstappen dominated the first three weekends at Zandvoort © XPB Images

"Zandvoort has been a unique challenge since its return," said team principal Wolff.

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"It is a difficult track to master, the fans create an incredible atmosphere, and it has become a race that the teams and drivers look forward to. We have come close but never won there in the modern era.

"This is our final opportunity to change that, and that's a challenge we would like to meet."

Mercedes was the dominant team at the start of the season but has been steadily reeled in by the chasing pack. Although at the head of both the drivers' and constructors' championships, the team has been unable to establish the dominant lead it had hoped for, with reliability the biggest factor behind the dropped points.

Across the last five rounds, no single driver has taken more than one win, with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both successful for Mercedes, while Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have all sampled the winner's champagne.

Mercedes hasn't always had the best luck at Zandvoort © XPB Images

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Cautious of the growing threat from behind, Wolff added: "We have left points on the table.

"Our rivals have reduced the performance gap, and we know the second half of the year will demand more from us than the first. The championships will be decided by execution and the rate of development we can bring to the car across the next 12 races.

"Whilst we are slightly out of step with upgrades compared to our rivals, we have more performance to unlock and a clear development plan to do so."