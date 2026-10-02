Lewis Hamilton under investigation over incident during F1 practice again

Lewis Hamilton has come under fire for once again blocking a Formula 1 rival during second practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton annoyed Gabriel Bortoleto after blocking the Audi driver on the run to Turn 9 at Sepang, with the Ferrari man seemingly not seeing Bortoleto coming while going slowly on the racing line.

Hamilton’s failure to get out of the way infuriated Bortoleto, who angrily complained over team radio: "What the f*** is this guy doing!”

The 41-year-old Briton reported that he couldn’t see the Audi driver coming.

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"I can't see through my right mirror, so keep me up to date,” Hamilton said over team radio.

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Race control has confirmed that the stewards will investigate the incident of alleged impeding following the conclusion of FP2.

It is the third weekend in a row that Hamilton has blocked a rival, with similar incidents occurring in Madrid and Baku at the Spanish and Azerbaijan grands prix respectively.

Hamilton was reprimanded for impeding Liam Lawson during second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton blamed the incident on F1’s new 2026 engine regulations.

"When you come into the weekend, there's no data or simulations to say, OK, when you come to the last corner and you go to full throttle and you have 500bhp less than the car behind you on the lap, this is the gap you need to have before they get on you," he explained.

Hamilton unintentionally blocked Bortoleto during FP2

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"So I think it's having clearer guidelines from them [the FIA], because none of us drivers want to get in trouble."