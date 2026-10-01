How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia for free on Apple TV

Apple TV is offering the entire Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend free for fans in the United States.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East
The Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East

Apple TV will stream the entire Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend free of charge for Formula 1 fans in the United States. 

Fans based in the US will not require a paid subscription, or have to sign up for the usual seven-day free trial, in order to catch all of the action across the 2-4 October weekend at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. 

It will only be available for US-based F1 fans, however. It is part of Apple TV’s push to broadcast certain rounds of the 2026 season for free to provide greater access for fans. All premium technical features, such as 4K resolution and 5.1 surround sound, will be included in the free stream. 

Malaysia is hosting the Bahrain Grand Prix on the Gulf country’s behalf following an agreement between the Bahrain and Malaysian governments, plus F1 and the FIA, after the original date in April had to be cancelled due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. 

F1 has not visited Malaysia since 2017
F1 has not visited Malaysia since 2017
© XPB Images

As such, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be held some 3,000 miles away from its usual Sakhir location, at Sepang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. It will mark F1’s first visit to Malaysia since 2017. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli heads into the weekend holding a 66-point advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the top of the drivers’ world championship. 

What is the Apple TV schedule for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Thursday 

04:30 ET - Weekend Warm-Up

Friday

00:10 ET - Free Practice 1 
03:40 ET - Free Practice 2 

Saturday

00:10 ET - Free Practice 3
03:25 ET - Qualifying 

Sunday 

01:50 ET - Race 

How to watch the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia in the UK?

In case you forgot where the race is being held
In case you forgot where the race is being held

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

There is no live free TV coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia in the UK, but Channel 4 provides free highlights programmes for every race in 2026. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Friday 

12:30-13:30 (local time) / 05:30-06:30  (UK time) - Free Practice 1 
16:00-17:00 (local time) / 09:00-10:00 (UK time) - Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

12:30-13:30 (local time) / 05:30-06:30 (UK time) - Free Practice 3 
16:00-17:00 (local time) / 09:00-10:00 (UK time)  - Qualifying 

Sunday 

15:00-17:00 (local time) / 08:00-10:00 (UK time) - Race

Tags:

F1
Bahrain
Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia for free on Apple TV
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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