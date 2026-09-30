Is it going to rain at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia? Full weather forecast

Formula 1 is still yet to have its first collective session in the rain with the new regulation 2026 cars.

The topic of wet running has been a recurring one during this season, with rain threatening to hit at several races before ultimately coming to nothing.

The Miami Grand Prix was moved forward by three hours to avoid thunderstorms but despite concerns, the race was held in fully dry conditions.

As well as Miami, Canada was also declared a Rain Hazard race, though it ultimately ended up being dry throughout. F1 sessions also avoided rain that fell during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Heavy downpours are common in Malaysia

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F1 has faced the highly unusual scenario that 15 race weekends have come and gone without a single session taking place in wet conditions.

Other than a few teams getting some wet weather running during the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, the majority have yet to experience the 2026 rules when it rains.

That could be about to change, if the forecast for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is anything to go by.

What is the Bahrain GP in Malaysia weather forecast?

According to BBC weather forecasts, rain could hit all five track sessions across the F1 weekend in Malaysia.

Hot and humid conditions are expected throughout the weekend and there is even a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

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Malaysia is known for its unpredictable weather and conditions that can change in a matter of minutes from seemingly out of nowhere.

The weather has played a huge role in Malaysian Grands Prix over the years, with the Sepang International Circuit regularly hit by sudden downpours and monsoon-like conditions.

The 2009 race had to be abandoned partway through due to an intense rainstorm, with half points awarded that day. In 2012, the race had to be stopped for a time due to the weather.

This weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has become the third round this season to be declared a heat-hazard race.

The 2009 Malaysian Grand Prix was abandoned due to heavy rain

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Heat hazard status is given for events where temperatures are forecast to exceed more than 31C at some point during the race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last F1 race to be held in Malaysia in 2017.