Lewis Hamilton posts emotional tribute to beloved dog Roscoe

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared an emotional tribute to his beloved pet English Bulldog, Roscoe.

On the first anniversary of Roscoe’s passing, Hamilton took to social media to honour his late dog with a touching tribute.

Roscoe died on 28 September 2025 aged 12 after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia. When put under sedative to perform checks, Roscoe’s heart stopped and he was placed in a coma.

Hamilton described putting Roscoe to sleep as being the “hardest decision of [his] life” at the time.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"It’s been one year since Roscoe’s passing," the Ferrari driver posted. "Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I think of him and Coco every day, and as sad as I am to not have them, I’m so grateful for the time I shared with them and to have had them in my life.

"They’ve been there for some of the happiest times of my life. Today, I’m looking through these photos and videos, laughing and smiling so big, remembering those moments.

"So many of you have been through this and reached out with love and support. It means so much to me, knowing how much Roscoe was loved. Rest’s in peace buddy’s, love you always.”

Roscoe was often seen alongside Hamilton in various F1 paddocks across the world, with his last appearance coming at the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Speaking after Roscoe’s passing, Hamilton thanked fans for the “overwhelming” support he had received during the difficult time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world, and overwhelming just to see how much Roscoe touched people and meant to people," Hamilton said ahead of last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

"The kind messages that I've received have been really uplifting, so I'm really grateful for that. Anyone out there that knows what it's like to lose a pet, you know how painful it is. I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love, and I'm definitely feeling that."