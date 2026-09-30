F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Start time and TV schedule

All the information on the schedule of the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Malaysia is hosting the Bahrain Grand Prix on behalf on Bahrain
Malaysia is hosting the Bahrain Grand Prix on behalf on Bahrain
© XPB Images

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this weekend in Malaysia, and here are all the timings that you need for the 16th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli heads into the weekend holding a 66-point championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who ended his winless streak in F1 stretching back to June with an impressive lights-to-flag victory in Azerbaijan last time out. 

F1 is returning to Malaysia for the first time since 2017 but it will officially be staging the Bahrain Grand Prix on behalf of Bahrain

This follows an agreement between F1, the FIA and the governments of Malaysia and Bahrain after the Bahrain Grand Prix’s cancellation ahead of its original April slot due to the war in the Middle East. 

Plans to race in Bahrain were shelved due to the war in the Middle East
Plans to race in Bahrain were shelved due to the war in the Middle East

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia here.

When is the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia? 

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia runs from 2-4 October. 

The weekend will feature a standard format, consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, followed by a final hour of practice and qualifying on Saturday. 

Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will be contested over 56 laps. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017
Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017

The schedule for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend is as follows: 

Friday 

12:30-13:30 (local time) / 05:30-06:30  (UK time) - Free Practice 1 
16:00-17:00 (local time) / 09:00-10:00 (UK time) - Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

12:30-13:30 (local time) / 05:30-06:30 (UK time) - Free Practice 3 
16:00-17:00 (local time) / 09:00-10:00 (UK time)  - Qualifying 

Sunday 

15:00-17:00 (local time) / 08:00-10:00 (UK time) - Race

What is the weather forecast for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Early weather forecasts suggest it could be a wet and stormy weekend in Malaysia. 

All five sessions could be hit by rain, with varying degrees predicted. Friday’s action could be impacted by light showers, while thunderstorms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

Races in Malaysia have often been impacted by heavy, sudden downpours.

The 2009 race had to be abandoned partway through due to an intense rainstorm, with half points awarded that day. The 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix was significantly suspended and delayed due to torrential rain and a red flag. 

So far in 2026, there have been no fully wet sessions.

Tags:

F1
Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit
Bahrain
F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Start time and TV schedule
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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