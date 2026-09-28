How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

The Formula 1 paddock returns to Malaysia this weekend, though will do so racing under the Bahrain Grand Prix banner.

The F1 circus quickly moves on from last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, won by Mercedes’ George Russell, to the second leg of this current triple-header.

The 2-4 October weekend was originally scheduled to be free of racing.

But the war in Iran led to the cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix from its April slot, with F1 rescheduling it for this weekend instead.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in Malaysia

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However, due to the ongoing war in the region, the race cannot be staged in Bahrain. Instead, it will be run as the Bahrain Grand Prix but be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

It will be the first time since 2017 that F1 has raced in Malaysia.

What time is the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The schedule for the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2-4 October in Malaysia weekend is as follows:

Friday

FP1 - 5:30am BST - 6:30am BST

FP2 - 9am BST - 10am BST

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Saturday

FP3 - 5:30am BST - 6:30am BST

Qualifying - 9am BST - 10am BST

Sunday

Race - 8am start BST

What is the weather forecast for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The current weather forecast for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia predicts light rain on Friday, while thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

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Races in Malaysia have often been impacted by heavy, sudden downpours.

Verstappen won the last F1 race at Sepang

The 2009 race had to be abandoned partway through due to an intense rainstorm, with half points awarded that day. In 2012, the race had to be stopped for a time due to the weather.

So far in 2026, there have been no fully set sessions.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in the UK?

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will take place from 2-4 October.

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Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free in the UK?

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

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