Unseen Baku scare reignites F1 safety concerns: ‘Something bad will happen’

Sergio Perez says he narrowly avoided “a massive shunt” during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, leading him to warn that “something bad is going to happen”.

The 2026 power unit regulations, which feature a 50/50 split between electrical energy and internal combustion, have been widely panned by drivers and fans.

While much of the outrage about the new rules has centred on the detrimental impact they have had on the on-track spectacle, safety concerns have been widespread.

Many drivers expressed fears about the massive closing speeds cars have experienced due to the amount of energy harvesting these new power units require.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 2026 Azerbaijan GP © XPB Images

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An incident between Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman in Japan highlighted this.

From next year, the power split will alter slightly to 47/42 ahead of a 60/40 change for 2028.

But Cadillac’s Sergio Perez has sounded the alarm over the closing speed issue again, following a near-miss in Baku.

“More than anything, it's a race that we need to review a lot what's going on with the energy management, the difference in engines,” the Mexican said after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I was going to have a massive shunt with [Liam] Lawson when I was defending from him, because the difference in deployment and power across engines is too dangerous.

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Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 2026 Azerbaijan GP © XPB Images

“And I fear something bad is going to happen soon, if we don't make some changes on the regulations.”

On the changes to the power rules for next year, Perez noted that the current gap between Mercedes and Red Bull Ford power units and the rest is “too dangerous”.

“I hope they are able to close up the gap, because at the moment it feels like Mercedes and Red Bull, they have a very strong engine, and they can get you in places where the deployment is so poor and different to us.

“The difference in speed is too dangerous.”

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Perez had Ferrari’s updated power unit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, though was still unable to get Cadillac into Q2 for the first time this season.

He ended the race 14th, as the team’s wait for its first points continues.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas crashed out of the race on the penultimate lap at Turn 15, blaming an issue with his car’s systems getting “confused” after he ran wide at Turn 1 moments earlier.

Cadillac is the only team yet to score points on the 2026 grid.