F1 drivers react to Monaco sprint plans to improve “as dull as it gets” race

F1’s Monaco sprint plans have drawn a mixed reception from leading drivers

F1 will host a sprint weekend in Monaco next year
F1 will host a sprint weekend in Monaco next year
© XPB Images

Leading Formula 1 drivers have backed next year’s Monaco sprint weekend, though Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton says the series had to “come up with something new”.

The Monaco Grand Prix is the most iconic event on the Formula 1 calendar, though its lack of racing spectacle has seen its place on the schedule become a topic of intense debate in recent years.

In 2027, F1 will increase the number of sprint weekends it has to 10, with Monaco listed as one of them.

The move raised eyebrows on social media when it was announced, with there now being two races with likely little overtaking around the Monte Carlo streets.

Monaco will play host to its first F1 sprint race
Monaco will play host to its first F1 sprint race

But a number of drivers have thrown their support behind the idea, with the main draw being an extra qualifying session.

“Well, I think, yeah, Monaco, I think you just make it a little bit more variable, to be honest,” Sergio Perez said on Thursday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I think it was just a Saturday event in the last few years. Whatever happened on Saturday was basically done.

“So, I think right now it can mix things around a little bit more. I think it’s going to be an interesting weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

George Russell added: I personally think it’s good because I think now we’ve had sprints for quite a while; normal race weekends feel quite long-winded.

“And we all want to fight. You know, as much fun as driving a Formula 1 car around the track is, the enjoyment comes from the competition and that adrenaline you get from a qualifying session.

“And yeah, of course the race isn’t going to be the most exciting one, but that will be compensated by having a more exciting Friday.

“You know, sprint qualy is way more exciting than FP2. So yeah, I think on the whole it makes sense.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri said he didn’t get the idea at first, but believes the lack of build time teams will have into Saturday’s main qualifying will “make it interesting”.

“I was surprised at first, but I think I get the understanding behind it, trying to have two qualifying sessions mainly,” he stated.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Monaco GP
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Monaco GP
© XPB Images

“You know, obviously it’s probably not going to be the best Sprint race that we have, but I think having two qualifying sessions is going to be an interesting thing.

“And, you know, normally in Monaco you obviously build up through the weekend quite a lot, and then Saturday afternoon is when everyone goes, you know, really gets that last percent out.

“But we’re not going to have that luxury next year. So yeah, it maybe didn’t make complete sense at first, but I think trying to have two qualifying sessions makes it interesting.”

But Lewis Hamilton thinks F1 has to go more radical with its approach to Monaco weekends, though stopped short of suggesting any ideas.

"It makes no sense to me, but I'm not making decisions, obviously,” he said.

“On the positive, maybe we get we get another qualifying session, which is quite cool.

“But I've always said Monaco needs something different. I don't think it should be the same race formula that it is everywhere else. It needs to be something different.

“We already included the sprint races, which I think have really brought something new to the sport, but I think we gotta go gotta come up with something new for somewhere like that.

“This is a beautiful place, such a beautiful country, an incredible circuit to drive, but the race is as dull as it gets. So I don't know what that is, but a sprint race is not the answer.”

When asked for his view on it, Max Verstappen said Thursday in the Baku paddock: "Maybe Monaco wanted it, I don't know. For me, I honestly don't care where the sprints are. I participate, and of course you try to do the best you can.

"I have no emotion attached to winning a sprint race or not winning it. My focus is always from, when I was a kid, you look forward to the grand prix."

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Lewis Hamilton
Oscar Piastri
George Russell
Sergio Perez
F1 drivers react to Monaco sprint plans to improve “as dull as it gets” race
Lewis Duncan
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Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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