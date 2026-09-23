Fernando Alonso on his talks with F1 as classic tracks "killed" by current rules

Fernando Alonso details his conversations with F1 chiefs about his future.

Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules
Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules

Fernando Alonso has opened up about his discussions with Formula 1 chiefs over his future. 

Two-time world champion Alonso is yet to decide whether he will continue to race in F1 next year, with his Aston Martin contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. 

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said it would be “not acceptable” for Alonso to leave F1 while he is in an uncompetitive position, having revealed he is working on a rules concession plan in a bid to persuade the 45-year-old Spaniard to stay put. 

Alonso was asked about his conversations with F1 and FIA bosses ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but stressed his focus is centred on improving the regulations. 

Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Fernando Alonso
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Fernando Alonso

F1 has already agreed to make changes over the coming seasons that will see an increase in internal combustion output to a 60-40 split by 2028, after initially moving to 58-42 next year. 

“We are less competitive than the grid, yes, but I don't think that's the critical point for me to make a decision," Alonso told reporters in Baku. 

”Next year, there is a change already with the 60-40 ratio and that will improve things. But maybe there are more things that we need to think about to keep improving things. That's the way I see it.

"As I said in Madrid, that's part of my responsibility as well. I drove long enough here. And I think we all come from junior formulas, from karting, Formula 3, Formula 2, that we drive within this driver's instinct to go fast; attacking the corners and taking some risks.

“And then you get to Formula 1 and you need to rewind a little bit what you learned in the last 20 years of your career. And then you need to drive a different method. That is only happening in Formula 1.

It's been a tough year for Alonso
It's been a tough year for Alonso
© XPB Images

"There is no other series in motorsport where you need to drive slow to go fast. This year has been some good races and bad races. And I think we need to learn from those.”

Alonso feels some of F1’s greatest circuits are being “killed” by the current rules, which he says have made iconic tracks like Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Suzuka less enjoyable to drive. 

"We had Silverstone, an incredible circuit. It's not fun anymore. We had Spa, that was semi-embarrassing to go through. Eau Rouge, Suzuka, the 130R. There were some circuits that were killed this year,” he added. 

"So, I think with the lessons from this year there is still maybe some scope to learn from those. And have a better sport next year. And that's my conversation that is ongoing with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO], Mohammed or the teams in general.”

Honda and Aston Martin respond to Ben Sulayem’s plan 

Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid
Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid

Honda and Aston Martin have also given their response to Ben Sulayem’s plan to boost Alonso’s incentive to remain in F1. 

Honda trackside general manager Shintaro Orihara expressed his satisfaction with the concessions already granted by the FIA through its ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) system. 

"Actually, I'm not sure that this is the point of his comment, but at this moment, we got some ADUO to extend our dyno working hours and also extend budget cap. At this moment, we are happy with what we have got from FIA, and we forecast our roadmap for 2027,” Orihara stated. 

Meanwhile, Aston Martin chief Mike Krack simply said: "There is a regulation framework that when you enter the championship, this is basically the conditions that you participate in. And we trust this this framework and these regulations. There's nothing not much more to it."

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Fernando Alonso
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Fernando Alonso on his talks with F1 as classic tracks
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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