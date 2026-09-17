Fernando Alonso spotted driving most expensive Bugatti Veyron ever built

Fernando Alonso has been spotted driving an ultra-rare Bugatti Veyron in Monaco.

Fernando Alonso is yet to decide his F1 future
Fernando Alonso is yet to decide his F1 future

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has been spotted driving an ultra-rare Bugatti Veyron around the streets of Monaco. 

Alonso was captured driving the Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport, which features an exposed, highly polished aluminium body that gives it a unique look compared to other models. 

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport is the single most expensive Bugatti Veyron ever built, with the production and custom engineering costs far exceeding the standard retail price of any factory Veyron or normal special edition. 

It costs over $2.5 million just for the bespoke aluminum body options, pushing the total custom build price past $5 million.

The Aston Martin driver was seen driving the eye-catching Bugatti through the streets of Monte Carlo this week. 

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Alonso’s future in F1 remains up in the air, with the 45-year-old revealing at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid that a final decision on whether he will stay at Aston Martin or not in 2027 will “not come soon”. 

The Spaniard’s current contract at Aston Martin expires at the end of this season and he is yet to decide whether he wants to continue in F1 next year. 

"It's a matter of understanding what the rules from next year will have an impact or not on the racing and on the driving side of things," Alonso said ahead of his home race in Madrid last week. 

"The current cars, as I said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy. But next year there is a step in the right direction, hopefully.

"At the same time, I need to think what is the best programme for next year and sit with the team. Behind the wheel or in another role, where I will be helping the most, that will be the most important thing to decide together.”

Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid
Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid

Alonso finished 17th in the Spanish Grand Prix after picking up damage in a clash with fellow home hero Carlos Sainz

It has been a miserable season for Alonso and Aston Martin, with the Silverstone-based squad well off the pace and occupying 10th place in the constructors’ world championship. 

Aston Martin has managed to score just three points in 16 races, with Alonso responsible for all of them. 

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Fernando Alonso spotted driving most expensive Bugatti Veyron ever built
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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