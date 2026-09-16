Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack wins first karting title

Jack Wolff has won his first title in go-karts.

Jack Wolff celebrates his win (Kart Republic)
Jack Wolff celebrates his win (Kart Republic)

Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack has secured his first championship win in go-karts. 

Wolff claimed victory in the sixth and final round of the IAME Series Italy Racing Formula in the X30 U10 category at Leopard Circuit Viterbo to take his first-ever title in karting. 

The nine-year-old led the standings coming into the final round and claimed the title in style by finishing the season on the top step of the podium with KR Motorsport. 

Wolff scored his first karting win in the IAME Series Italy back in July. He turns 10 next April. 

The Wolff family at the Italian Grand Prix
The Wolff family at the Italian Grand Prix

“It was good. We had a lot of wins and some bad races but at the end we fought well and we won the championship, so I’m really happy,” Wolff said.

“From the season I did not know I would win nearly every single round so I was really surprised that I was up there.

“It’s really competitive. There’s a lot of good drivers fighting in the championship and we came here on the first step.

“I want to thank my whole team, my mum, my dad, my whole family to get me here, to race, and to win the championship.”

Wolff's father Toto is the team principal of the Mercedes F1 team, while his mother, Susie, is the managing director of the F1 Academy series. 

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack wins first karting title
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton admits F1 2026 title all-but over after huge blow
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort
F1 Race Report
Antonelli wins after Norris loses out on turgid Madrid F1 debut
Antonelli celebrates his eighth win of 2026
F1 News
Madrid's biggest challenge could force F1 drivers into "grandmother driving"
Kimi Antonelli is concerned about tyre wear in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Lando Norris beats Kimi Antonelli to surprise first pole at Madrid
Lando Norris celebrates his stunning pole in Madrid
F1 News
Toto Wolff’s pointed ‘idiot’ barb at Ferrari over Monza F1 clash
Toto Wolff aimed a dig at Ferrari
F1 News
Antonelli tops final Madrid F1 practice delayed by Hamilton shunt
Kimi Antonelli has topped two of the three practice sessions in Madrid

Latest News

F1 News
Max vs 100: How to watch Verstappen's world-record go-kart race today
41s ago
Max Verstappen will take on 100 races in a go-kart race
F1 News
F1 world champion to take part in Race of Champions New Zealand
19m ago
Sebastian Vettel is returning to the Race of Champions
F1 News
Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack wins first karting title
58m ago
Jack Wolff celebrates his win (Kart Republic)
F1 News
Nico Rosberg spots Ferrari’s ‘main problem’ after messy Madrid
2h ago
Ferrari missed out on the podium in Madrid
F1 News
Martin Brundle offers virtual safety car solution after Madrid ‘robbery'
3h ago
Martin Brundle felt Lando Norris was "robbed" of victory in Madrid

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Verstappen will be 'embarrassed’ if he fails to beat amateur go-karters
4h ago
Max Verstappen will take on 100 amateurs in a go-kart race at Silverstone
F1 News
F1 reveals 2027 calendar with 10 sprint races including Monaco
5h ago
Monaco will play host to its first F1 sprint race
F1 News
Charles Leclerc set for Baku F1 grid penalty despite positive Ferrari engine news
23h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Spanish GP
F1 News
Toto Wolff backs adjusting F1 rules to help Honda amid Ben Sulayem claims
15/09/26
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Spanish GP
F1 News
Ferrari reveals where it is ‘paying the price’ in recent F1 weekends
15/09/26
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Spanish GP