Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack wins first karting title

Toto and Susie Wolff’s son Jack has secured his first championship win in go-karts.

Wolff claimed victory in the sixth and final round of the IAME Series Italy Racing Formula in the X30 U10 category at Leopard Circuit Viterbo to take his first-ever title in karting.

The nine-year-old led the standings coming into the final round and claimed the title in style by finishing the season on the top step of the podium with KR Motorsport.

Wolff scored his first karting win in the IAME Series Italy back in July. He turns 10 next April.

The Wolff family at the Italian Grand Prix

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“It was good. We had a lot of wins and some bad races but at the end we fought well and we won the championship, so I’m really happy,” Wolff said.

“From the season I did not know I would win nearly every single round so I was really surprised that I was up there.

“It’s really competitive. There’s a lot of good drivers fighting in the championship and we came here on the first step.

“I want to thank my whole team, my mum, my dad, my whole family to get me here, to race, and to win the championship.”

Wolff's father Toto is the team principal of the Mercedes F1 team, while his mother, Susie, is the managing director of the F1 Academy series.

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