F1 reveals 24-round 2027 calendar with 10 sprint races including Monaco

Formula 1 has revealed a 24-round calendar for the 2027 season, featuring an increase of 10 sprint races, including one at Monaco.

Following a single, four-day pre-season test in Bahrain between 24-27 February, the 2027 campaign will kick off a Middle East double-header starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 14 March, before heading to Saudi Arabia a week later.

With Bahrain moving back to its common slot as the opening race after it was pushed back as a result of the timing of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan this year, Australia will become the third race of the season, forming a triple-header with Japan and China.

F1 will then head to North American for the sixth round of the season in Miami on 2 May, before the Canadian Grand Prix takes place a fortnight later.

Portimao and Istanbul are returning to the F1 calendar next year

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There are no brand new races for 2027, but two former F1 venues are returning to the calendar in Portimao and Istanbul, which will host the Portuguese and Turkish grands prix on 20 June and 3 October respectively.

The Turkish Grand Prix will form the middle of a second triple header following the conclusion of the European leg of the calendar, sitting between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 26 September, and Singapore Grand Prix on October 10.

A third and final triple header comprises races in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

The season will conclude with a Middle Eastern double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with the season finale taking place on 12 December.

Barcelona and the Netherlands have both dropped off the F1 calendar for 2027.

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F1 2027 CALENDER: FULL SCHEDULE AND DATE OF EVERY RACE Round Grand Prix Venue Date 1 Bahrian Sakhir 12-14 March 2 Saudi Arabia Jeddah 19-21 March 3 Australia Melbourne 02-04 April 4 Japan Suzuka 09-11 April 5 China Shanghai 16-18 April 6 Miami Miami 30 April - 02 May 7 Canada Montreal 21-23 May 8 Monaco Monaco 04-06 June 9 Portugal Portimao 18-20 June 10 United Kingdom Silverstone 02-04 July 11 Austria Spielberg 09-11 July 12 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 23-25 July 13 Hungary Budapest 30 July - 01 August 14 Italy Monza 03-05 September 15 Spain Madrid 10-12 September 16 Azerbaijan Baku 24-26 September 17 Turkey Istanbul 01-03 October 18 Singapore Singapore 08-10 October 19 USA Austin 22-24 October 20 Mexico Mexico City 29-31 October 21 Brazil Sao Paulo 05-07 November 22 Las Vegas Las Vegas 18-20 November 23 Qatar Lusail 03-05 December 24 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 10-12 December

Monaco headlines increased F1 sprints

As had been expected, F1 formally confirmed it is increasing the amount of sprint races from six to 10 for the 2027 season.

The headline sprint choice is the decision for Monaco to stage a sprint race for the first time ever.

The decision will raise eyebrows as it is a circuit where overtaking is virtually impossible, so the logic behind holding a sprint race in the Principality will likely be questioned.

It will however offer up a second qualifying session, which is widely considered to be the highlight of the entire Monaco weekend.

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Overtaking is notoriously difficult in Monaco

There will also be a sprint race at the opening race of an F1 season for the first time, with Bahrain staging its first sprint weekend. Monza will host an F1 sprint for the first time since the format was introduced in 2021.

The races featuring a sprint race are:

Bahrain

Australia

Japan

Canada

Monaco

Great Britain

Italy

Brazil

Qatar

Abu Dhabi

“The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special.

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“Formula 1 continues to go from strength-to-strength, attracting new audiences around the globe. Week after week, the world's greatest drivers will battle on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport, supported by F1’s outstanding teams, world-class manufacturers, and global partners.

"Together, they create a spectacle unlike anything else in sport. As we continue this remarkable journey of growth, I want to thank our fans around the world as their passion drives everything we do.

I want to thank The President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and the FIA, our teams and drivers, promoters, partners, sponsors, and host cities for their continued commitment and support and we recognise the extraordinary dedication of the volunteers, marshals, and officials whose hard work makes every Grand Prix possible.

"We are incredibly excited to see this calendar come to life and to deliver another season packed with unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and world-class entertainment for our fans across the globe.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport.

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"With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards.

“I would like to thank Formula One Management, the promoters, the national sporting authorities, the FIA officials and volunteers and all our stakeholders for their collaboration and commitment. Together, we continue to strengthen the FIA Formula One World Championship and deliver an exceptional season for competitors and fans around the world.”

What about the rest of 2026?

F1’s plans for the rest of the 2026 season remain unchanged, as it stands.

Currently, F1 is planning to go to the Middle East at the end of the year to conclude the 2026 season as scheduled in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, despite the ongoing instability in the region due to the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States.

It is understood that a contingency plan would see Imola step in to replace either Qatar or Abu Dhabi if F1 is forced to cancel one or both of the final races in the Middle East.

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F1 will soon have to make a decision about the final races of the 2026 season for logistical reasons.