Max vs 100: F1 world champion Verstappen passes 100 go-karters in 14 laps for 'best win yet' at Silverstone

Max Verstappen made short work of his 'Max vs 100' challenge - overtaking 100 rivals in just over 30 minutes.

Max Verstappen overtook 100 rivals in just 35 minutes
Max Verstappen overtook 100 rivals in just 35 minutes

Max Verstappen overtook 100 go-karters in just 14 laps to claim his first victory of 2026 in a world-record-breaking karting race at Silverstone. 

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen took less than half the permitted race distance to complete the unique challenge organised by his Red Bull team in just 35 minutes. 

Verstappen started 101st but incredibly took out 64 rivals on a chaotic first-lap. He had to cut across the grass to avoid the carnage that wiped out around 30 of his competitors and brought out a full course yellow.

The 28-year-old Dutchman was up to 37th by the end of the first lap and broke into the top-10 in six laps.

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Verstappen was lapping more than three seconds a lap faster than his rivals - made up of content creators, Red Bull athletes, fans and even journalists - and made short work of a crazy race. 

There was one close call for Verstappen when he launched over a kerb and lost part of his go-kart in the process. 

“I think I lost my go-pro [camera],” Verstappen, who had a live mic attached to him, commented. 

Such was the speed of Verstappen’s progress, the race director permitted the top four an additional ‘Chucky Lap’ - a reference to McLaren boss Zak Brown’s previous comments about Verstappen - which enabled them to cut the track. 

Verstappen was set to get his own ‘Chucky Lap’ after lap 15 but didn’t need it as he scythed his way through the field with ease. 

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Lewis Osler, a Red Bull Powertrains technician, and Dutch F1 journalist Jacky Martens were the last two drivers standing, but an audacious dive-bomb from Verstappen sealed an impressive win. 

“Oh that was simply lovely, wasn’t it!” Verstappen said over the radio after taking the chequered flag, before adding: “I think this was my best [win] one yet!”

"This is my first win of the year, so I take this one," Verstappen said in his post-race interview ahead of the podium ceremony. 

Speaking about some of his tactics including using his bodyweight to push his kart along, Verstappen said: "Sometimes a little bit of hopping out of the corner at very low speed, it helps you accelerate a bit, especially at the start, it makes a big difference.

"My first lap was quite incredible. There was a lot happening and a few karts got stuck. I managed to be on the outside, so I didn't get stuck. 

"That made me get like 60 people in the first lap, so that helps a lot getting through to the front."

Max vs 100 - Top 10 Results 

  1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull F1 driver
  2. Jacky Martens - F1 journalist
  3. Lewis Osler - Red Bull Powertains technician
  4. Zac Alsop - YouTuber
  5. Pol Tarres - Off-road motorcyclist
  6. Paky TWC - YouTuber
  7. RDjavi - Content creator
  8. Larry Chen - Car photographer
  9. Bernard Kerr - Mountainbike rider
  10. Neo Yau - Actor

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Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen passes 100 go-karters in 14 laps for 'best win yet' at Silverstone
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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