F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this weekend in Baku, and here are all the timings that you need for the 15th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives in Baku with a massive 81-point lead over Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival George Russell after claiming his eighth victory of the season last time out in the first Spanish Grand Prix to be held at the new Madring.

The 20-year-old Italian remains on course to be crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion this year, with Antonelli also 101 points clear of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, and 106 points ahead of McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris.

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix here.

Baku plays host to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

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When is the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix runs from 24-26 September.

This year’s race marks the first time the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on a Saturday. This is because the race weekend clashes with the Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on 27 September, a national day of pruning dedicated to military personnel killed during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020.

As such, the entire F1 weekend schedule has been moved forward by a day. Media day will take place on Wednesday instead of Thursday, which will be when the two hour-long practice sessions happen.

Final practice and qualifying will be held on Friday, with the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting at 12pm UK time on Saturday.

What are the start times for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

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Thursday 24 September

12:30-13:30 (Baku) / 09:30-10:30 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Free Practice 1

16:00-17:00 (Baku) / 13:00-14:00 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Free Practice 2

Friday 25 September

12:30-13:30 (Baku) / 09:30-10:30 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Free Practice 3

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16:00-17:00 (Baku) / 13:00-14:00 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Qualifying

Saturday 26 September

15:00-17:00 (Baku) / 12:00-14:00 (UK) - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

What is the weather forecast for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

It is currently forecast to be dry and sunny for the entire weekend in Baku.

Highs of 27C are expected for Thursday’s practice session, while qualifying is set to take place in temperatures of 24C. Strong winds are forecast on Friday, which could have an impact on the on-track action.

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It is expected to be around 25C for Saturday’s race.