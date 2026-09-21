F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

All the information on the schedule of the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Lewis Hamilton passes the iconic castle section in Baku
Lewis Hamilton passes the iconic castle section in Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this weekend in Baku, and here are all the timings that you need for the 15th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives in Baku with a massive 81-point lead over Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival George Russell after claiming his eighth victory of the season last time out in the first Spanish Grand Prix to be held at the new Madring.

The 20-year-old Italian remains on course to be crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion this year, with Antonelli also 101 points clear of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, and 106 points ahead of McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix here. 

Baku plays host to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku plays host to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

When is the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? 

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix runs from 24-26 September. 

This year’s race marks the first time the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on a Saturday. This is because the race weekend clashes with the Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on 27 September, a national day of pruning dedicated to military personnel killed during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020. 

As such, the entire F1 weekend schedule has been moved forward by a day. Media day will take place on Wednesday instead of Thursday, which will be when the two hour-long practice sessions happen. 

Final practice and qualifying will be held on Friday, with the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting at 12pm UK time on Saturday. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? 

The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Thursday 24 September 

12:30-13:30 (Baku) / 09:30-10:30 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Free Practice 1

16:00-17:00 (Baku) / 13:00-14:00 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Free Practice 2

Friday 25 September

12:30-13:30 (Baku) / 09:30-10:30 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Baku) / 13:00-14:00 (UK) - Azerbaijan GP Qualifying 

Saturday 26 September 

15:00-17:00 (Baku) / 12:00-14:00 (UK) - Azerbaijan Grand Prix 

What is the weather forecast for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? 

It is currently forecast to be dry and sunny for the entire weekend in Baku. 

Highs of 27C are expected for Thursday’s practice session, while qualifying is set to take place in temperatures of 24C. Strong winds are forecast on Friday, which could have an impact on the on-track action. 

It is expected to be around 25C for Saturday’s race. 

Tags:

F1
Baku City Circuit
Baku
Azerbaijan
F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today: Live stream & TV times
The start of the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen ahead of Carlos Sainz
Max Verstappen celebrates pole
F1 News
Azerbaijan GP chaos as five red flags disrupt F1 qualifying in Baku
Albon
F1 News
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
Spanish GP start
F1 News
George Russell’s Pirelli tyre complaints in Azerbaijan labelled “complete nonsense”
George Russell

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes reveals timeline and target for long-awaited F1 upgrade
2h ago
Mercedes is set to deploy a major upgrade in Malaysia
F1 News
F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton passes the iconic castle section in Baku
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku
4h ago
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
The worrying Max Verstappen F1 car issue Red Bull can’t fix in 2026
5h ago
Verstappen has regularly complained about his Red Bull F1 car
Sportscars News
Ollie Millroy returns home after horror GT crash that “changed my life forever”
6h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Popular F1 presenter's first race absence in 28 years explained
6h ago
F1 presenter and broadcaster Tom Clarkson
F1 News
Rosberg identifies Antonelli’s biggest obstacle in F1 title race
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli appears in control of the 2026 F1 title race
F1 News
Why is F1 racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday?
7h ago
The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda details the “biggest mistake” he made at Red Bull
20/09/26
Yuki Tsunoda was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2025
F1 News
‘I’m not in the fight’ - George Russell faces up to brutal F1 title reality
20/09/26
George Russell is 81 points down on Kimi Antonelli