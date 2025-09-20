Azerbaijan GP chaos as five red flags disrupt F1 qualifying in Baku

F1 qualifying at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was halted on five occasions due to red flags.

The Baku City Circuit continues to catch drivers out, with the strong winds making life difficult for the drivers.

The first part of qualifying in Azerbaijan was halted on three separate occasions.

Williams’ Alex Albon was the cause of the first stoppage.

In what was an unusual incident, Albon turned in too early at Turn 1, clipping the barrier at Turn 1.

The crash put Albon out of the session, who’s set to start Sunday’s race from 20th on the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg caused the second brief stoppage.

Unlike Albon, Hulkenberg’s brush with the barrier wasn’t terminal.

Hulkenberg carried too much speed into Turn 4, clattering into the barriers.

Due to the angle he hit the barrier, it only resulted in front wing damage.

Hulkenberg managed to return to the pit lane to get out for another run.

Still, it wasn’t enough to progress into Q2.

The final red flag occurred after the chequered flag.

Again, at Turn 4, Franco Colapinto lost control of his Alpine on entry, sliding into the barrier.

The Argentine is set to start the race from 16th on the grid, out-qualifying teammate Pierre Gasly.

Q2 was also halted due to a red flag.

Ollie Bearman brushed the wall, damaging the suspension on his Haas.

Up until then, Bearman had looked quick around the streets of Baku.

Charles Leclerc was an early casualty in Q3, crashing out with seven minutes on the clock.

Leclerc locked up and crashed into the barrier on the right-hand side of Turn 15.