Azerbaijan GP chaos as five red flags disrupt F1 qualifying in Baku

A chaotic qualifying session at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Albon
Albon

F1 qualifying at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was halted on five occasions due to red flags.

The Baku City Circuit continues to catch drivers out, with the strong winds making life difficult for the drivers.

The first part of qualifying in Azerbaijan was halted on three separate occasions.

Williams’ Alex Albon was the cause of the first stoppage.

In what was an unusual incident, Albon turned in too early at Turn 1, clipping the barrier at Turn 1.

The crash put Albon out of the session, who’s set to start Sunday’s race from 20th on the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg caused the second brief stoppage.

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

Unlike Albon, Hulkenberg’s brush with the barrier wasn’t terminal.

Hulkenberg carried too much speed into Turn 4, clattering into the barriers.

Due to the angle he hit the barrier, it only resulted in front wing damage.

Hulkenberg managed to return to the pit lane to get out for another run.

Still, it wasn’t enough to progress into Q2.

The final red flag occurred after the chequered flag.

Again, at Turn 4, Franco Colapinto lost control of his Alpine on entry, sliding into the barrier.

The Argentine is set to start the race from 16th on the grid, out-qualifying teammate Pierre Gasly.

Q2 was also halted due to a red flag.

Ollie Bearman brushed the wall, damaging the suspension on his Haas.

Up until then, Bearman had looked quick around the streets of Baku.

Charles Leclerc was an early casualty in Q3, crashing out with seven minutes on the clock.

Leclerc locked up and crashed into the barrier on the right-hand side of Turn 15.

Azerbaijan GP chaos as four red flags disrupt F1 qualifying in Baku
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Scott Redding had to “wing it” out front to collect win 150 for PBM in Assen
15m ago
Race one podium, Assen, Redding, Haslam & Kent, BSB, 2025
BSB News
Leon Haslam reeling in Scott Redding, “bit of a shame” that rain stopped play in Assen.
20m ago
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Assen
BSB News
Danny Kent turns around “tough weekend” early with Assen race one podium.
28m ago
Danny Kent, 2025, BSB, Assen
F1 News
Max Verstappen “won’t really care” about 2025 F1 season despite another standout pole
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Carlos Sainz eyes turning shock front-row into first Williams podium
2h ago
Carlos Sainz celebrates his best qualifying for Williams

More News

F1 News
Bonkers Baku qualifying sets new F1 record for red flags
2h ago
Red flag
F1 News
Charles Leclerc “struggling massively” as Baku pole streak ends with Q3 crash
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (1)
2h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Assen
F1 News
Has Lando Norris blown a golden opportunity in F1 2025 title fight?
2h ago
Lando Norris qualified seventh
F1 News
Updated starting grid for F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a DSQ
3h ago
Top 3 in qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix