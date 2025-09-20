Oscar Piastri crashes out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in major F1 title race twist

The 2025 F1 title race has been thrown wide open after Oscar Piastri's crash in qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Piastri locked up and crashed his McLaren at Turn 3, ending his qualifying session prematurely.

The Australian’s shunt caused the sixth red flag stoppage of the session in Baku on Saturday.

It could be a pivotal point in this year’s race for the drivers’ championship.

Heading into the weekend, there are just 31 points between Piastri and McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings.

Piastri will start Sunday’s race in Azerbaijan no higher than ninth on the grid.

It’s a rare mistake for the F1 world championship leader.

This crash is his first major error since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where he ran wide in the final sector as the rain started to fall at Albert Park.

Piastri beached his car for around a minute, costing himself a podium finish on home soil.

Six red flags in Azerbaijan

Qualifying for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been chaotic.

There were three red flags in Q1 alone.

Williams’ Alex Albon caused the first stoppage, turning in too early at Turn 1, damaging his car entirely.

Nico Hulkenberg caused the second stoppage, locking up at Turn 4.

Fortunately, it wasn’t terminal damage for the German as he recovered back into the pit lane.

Franco Colapinto lost control of his Alpine at the same corner as Hulkenberg shortly after the chequered flag, causing the third red flag.

Oliver Bearman caused the fourth red flag of the day, damaging the suspension on his Haas.

The British driver will start the race on Sunday from 15th on the grid.

The action continued in Q3, with Charles Leclerc locking up heavily at Turn 15.