2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen ahead of Carlos Sainz

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position:

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m41.331s 1m41.255s 1m41.117s 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m42.635s 1m41.675s 1m41.595s 3 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m42.257s 1m41.537s 1m41.707s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m42.247s 1m41.464s 1m41.717s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m41.646s 1m41.455s 1m42.070s 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.347s 1m41.788s 1m42.143s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m41.322s 1m41.396s 1m42.239s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m41.656s 1m41.647s 1m43.372s 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m41.839s 1m41.414s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.458s 1m41.519s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m41.211s 1m41.857s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.821s 1m42.183s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m42.511s 1m42.277s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.101s 1m43.061s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m42.666s No Time Set 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m42.779s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m42.916s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.004s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.139s 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m43.778s

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole position following a chaotic qualifying session at the Baku City Circuit.

Qualifying in Baku lasted nearly two hours after six red flag stoppages.

Once Q3 got back underway, the majority of the field didn’t have a time on the board.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc were out of contention following crashes earlier in Q3.

Heading into the final minutes, Carlos Sainz was on provisional pole after his lap time stood from earlier in the session.

Verstappen was the only driver able to beat Sainz, beating his former teammate to pole.

Sainz starts on the front row for the first time as a Williams driver after a remarkable effort.

The shocks didn’t stop there, though.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Lawson beat the two Mercedes drivers to secure third on the grid for Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli out-qualified George Russell for the first time this season, securing fourth and fifth respectively.

Yuki Tsunoda was a respective sixth, ahead of Lando Norris, who brushed the barriers on his final Q3 effort.

Isack Hadjar was eighth ahead of Piastri and Leclerc, who crashed in Q3.

SIX RED FLAGS

There were three red flags in Q1 alone.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Williams’ Alex Albon caused the first stoppage, turning in too early at Turn 1, damaging his car entirely.

Nico Hulkenberg caused the second stoppage, locking up at Turn 4.

Fortunately, it wasn’t terminal damage for the German as he recovered back into the pit lane.

Franco Colapinto lost control of his Alpine at the same corner as Hulkenberg shortly after the chequered flag, causing the third red flag.

Oliver Bearman caused the fourth red flag of the day, damaging the suspension on his Haas.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The British driver will start the race on Sunday from 15th on the grid.

The action continued in Q3, with Leclerc locking up heavily at Turn 15.

Piastri then crashed out at Turn 3, leaving him ninth on the grid.