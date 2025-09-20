2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen ahead of Carlos Sainz

Full results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen celebrates pole
Max Verstappen will start Sunday's 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position:

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m41.331s1m41.255s1m41.117s
2Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m42.635s1m41.675s1m41.595s
3Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.257s1m41.537s1m41.707s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.247s1m41.464s1m41.717s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.646s1m41.455s1m42.070s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.347s1m41.788s1m42.143s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m41.322s1m41.396s1m42.239s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m41.656s1m41.647s1m43.372s
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m41.839s1m41.414s 
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.458s1m41.519s 
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m41.211s1m41.857s 
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.821s1m42.183s 
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.511s1m42.277s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.101s1m43.061s 
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m42.666sNo Time Set 
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m42.779s  
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.916s  
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.004s  
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.139s  
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.778s  

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole position following a chaotic qualifying session at the Baku City Circuit.

Qualifying in Baku lasted nearly two hours after six red flag stoppages.

Once Q3 got back underway, the majority of the field didn’t have a time on the board.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc were out of contention following crashes earlier in Q3.

Heading into the final minutes, Carlos Sainz was on provisional pole after his lap time stood from earlier in the session.

Verstappen was the only driver able to beat Sainz, beating his former teammate to pole.

Sainz starts on the front row for the first time as a Williams driver after a remarkable effort.

The shocks didn’t stop there, though.

Liam Lawson beat the two Mercedes drivers to secure third on the grid for Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli out-qualified George Russell for the first time this season, securing fourth and fifth respectively. 

Yuki Tsunoda was a respective sixth, ahead of Lando Norris, who brushed the barriers on his final Q3 effort.

Isack Hadjar was eighth ahead of Piastri and Leclerc, who crashed in Q3.

SIX RED FLAGS 

There were three red flags in Q1 alone.

Williams’ Alex Albon caused the first stoppage, turning in too early at Turn 1, damaging his car entirely. 

Nico Hulkenberg caused the second stoppage, locking up at Turn 4.

Fortunately, it wasn’t terminal damage for the German as he recovered back into the pit lane. 

Franco Colapinto lost control of his Alpine at the same corner as Hulkenberg shortly after the chequered flag, causing the third red flag.

Oliver Bearman caused the fourth red flag of the day, damaging the suspension on his Haas.

The British driver will start the race on Sunday from 15th on the grid.

The action continued in Q3, with Leclerc locking up heavily at Turn 15.

Piastri then crashed out at Turn 3, leaving him ninth on the grid.

