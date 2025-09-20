Health update provided on ‘ghost driver’ George Russell as he battles fever

An update has been provided on the health of George Russell who has been struck down by illness at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Russell was forced to pull out of F1 media duties on Thursday in Baku after feeling unwell ahead of the weekend.

Russell returned to action on Friday as he took part in both first and second practice for Mercedes, though his raspy voice on team radio underlined that he was clearly not well.

Providing an update on Russell’s situation after final practice on Saturday morning, Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said: “George Russell has been somewhat of a ghost driver this weekend.

“He came into the weekend with a fever, with a sore throat, could barely talk on the radio on Friday. The fact that he was feeling well enough to actually be complaining on the radio about the car just shows you how much he’s improved overnight.

“It’s a sore throat, it’s a fever, we don’t know if it’s anything more than that. We don’t know if it’s the kind of illness that would have seen him ruled out of racing a few years ago. But whatever is wrong with him, it hasn’t been affecting his driving.”

Russell ended up sixth fastest in final practice, one place behind Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Russell skipped Baku driver briefing

Kravitz also revealed that Russell had taken the unusual step of skipping the drivers’ briefing on Friday in Baku after receiving dispensation by the circuit’s medical delegate.

“Spare a thought for Valtteri Bottas [Mercedes’ reserve driver],” Kravitz continued.

“If George Russell is ill enough not to be able to do the media sessions, or the media sessions on Friday, and if he’s also not feeling well enough to be at the drivers’ meeting on Friday evening - he was given dispensation by the medical delegate not to go to the drivers’ meeting on Friday - if you are Valtteri Bottas, the reserve driver, you might be thinking ‘well how ill do you need to be for me to come in’.

“Maybe it was George being considerate of his fellow drivers and maybe he didn’t want to spread whatever lurgy he has and that’s why he wasn’t at the drivers’ briefing. Quite unusual for a driver taking part in qualifying and the race not to be at the drivers’ briefing.”

After winning last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Russell revealed he had endured a four-month battle with pneumonia.

The 27-year-old Briton is clearly taking no chances with his health this weekend in Baku.