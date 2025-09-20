Max Verstappen’s manager name-drops F1 rival ‘Toto Wolff is calling’

Max Verstappen isn't the only star driver Toto Wolff has been calling, according to the Dutchman's manager

Max Verstappen’s F1 manager Raymond Vermeulen has claimed Charles Leclerc is on Toto Wolff’s radar as Mercedes continue to explore their options.

Mercedes are yet to announce their F1 driver line-up for 2026.

Wolff has insisted George Russell will remain alongside Kimi Antonelli for next year, but it hasn’t stopped the Mercedes boss from having conversations with some of the best drivers on the grid.

Mercedes publicly courted Verstappen over the last 12 months.

Wolff initially hoped that he could sign Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for the 2025 F1 season.

However, with Verstappen winning his fourth title at Red Bull, he had no intention of moving to a team that was struggling to compete for regular victories.

Talks continued between the Verstappen camp and Mercedes with a view for next year.

Mercedes are expected to be back in F1 title contention next year, with the new technical regulations coming into play.

Verstappen has confirmed that he will remain at Red Bull in 2026, but their competitiveness is uncertain given they will run their own power unit for the first time.

“Everyone’s calling everyone”

Vermeulen was keen to play down the conversations between Verstappen and Mercedes.

Vermeulen claimed “everyone’s calling everyone” and that Wolff has even spoken to Leclerc.

“It’s not all that exciting, you know,” Vermeulen told De Telegraaf. “Everyone’s calling everyone.

“Or don’t you think Toto is calling Charles Leclerc? That’s just another puzzle everyone’s trying to solve for themselves.

“And everyone’s selfish, wanting the best for themselves. Which is logical.”

2026 sees the introduction of entirely new technical regulations which will see significant changes to the chassis and engine rules.

As a result, the pecking order is expected to shift considerably.

If Ferrari fail to produce a championship-contending car again, Leclerc may have to consider his options.

For now, Leclerc has insisted he has full belief in Ferrari and his dream is to win with the Italian team.

