Max Verstappen’s camp sends threat to Red Bull about how to keep him

Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen has outlined what Red Bull must do to keep hold of their star driver.

Four-time world champion Verstappen’s future has been a major talking point in recent months amid Red Bull’s downward slump in form.

Verstappen has found himself linked with Aston Martin and Mercedes, who publicly courted the Dutchman for several months.

But Verstappen appeared to quieten the speculation over his long-term F1 future by committing to Red Bull for at least 2026.

Verstappen’s contract is known to include several performance-related clauses that could see him exit Red Bull before his deal expires at the end of 2028.

Vermeulen has now issued a warning to Red Bull ahead of F1’s rules reset in 2026.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Vermeulen revealed the expectations from Verstappen’s camp that will determine whether he stays with Red Bull beyond the end of next season.

"It would be a fantastic story if he [Verstappen] were to drive his entire Formula 1 career for Red Bull. But that will only happen if he has the equipment to be able to win,” Vermeulen said.

“Next year it's not only about the engine, but also about the chassis, and which people are brought in here, what impact will that have? It's like putting together a puzzle.

"That's why the conclusion was that it's better to stay at least one more year. Max wants to win more championships in the future. He's not done in that regard, but he is dependent on the equipment.

"So I think 2026 will be a very important year, one that will determine where his future lies in Formula 1.”

Where could Max Verstappen go in 2027?

Despite looking set to retain both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for 2026, Mercedes have publicly admitted to being interested in signing Verstappen.

Should that opportunity open up for 2027, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would surely consider an attempt to poach the hottest property on the F1 market.

Aston Martin could be another landing spot.

Fernando Alonso has hinted that 2026 could be his last year in F1 and Aston Martin will want a big-name driver to replace the two-time world champion.

Verstappen would certainly fit the bill, and the Dutchman might be tempted by Aston Martin’s huge ambitions, a reported mega money offer, and a reunion with F1 design guru Adrian Newey.

Then there is Ferrari. Verstappen recently admitted it is impossible to rule out a move to the Scuderia in the future.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is contracted until the end of 2026, meaning there could be an opening at F1’s most famous team for 2027.