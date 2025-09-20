2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen
Full results from final practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Noris ends final practice at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the quickest time, 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen.
|2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m41.223s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m41.445s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m41.477s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m41.499s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m41.876s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m41.964s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m41.983s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m41.985s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m42.146s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m42.209s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m42.267s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m42.428s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m42.486s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.591s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m42.789s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.840s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m42.868s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.060s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.322s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.350s
Lando Norris set the pace in final practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Norris recovered from a scrappy second practice session on Friday, where he damaged the suspension on his McLaren.
It meant Norris couldn’t complete a race simulation, potentially hampering his chances in the grand prix on Sunday.
The windy conditions caught Norris out initially, as he didn’t challenge the top times for most of final practice.
Norris put together a strong final lap, seemingly without a slipstream down the back straight, to take top spot.
Max Verstappen showed encouraging pace in the RB21, two-tenths off Norris’ top time.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri completed the top three.
Piastri continues to look less comfortable than his teammate around the Baku City Circuit.
The Australian has a 31-point lead in the F1 drivers’ championship over Norris, with eight rounds to go.
Lewis Hamilton was fourth-fastest in FP3, continuing his solid weekend.
Kimi Antonelli was just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, Liam Lawson and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top 10.
Leclerc showed stunning pace at times but struggled to get a lap together at the end of the session.