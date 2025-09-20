2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen

Lando Noris ends final practice at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the quickest time, 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m41.223s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m41.445s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m41.477s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.499s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m41.876s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m41.964s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m41.983s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m41.985s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m42.146s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m42.209s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m42.267s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m42.428s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m42.486s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.591s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m42.789s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.840s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m42.868s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.060s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.322s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.350s



Lando Norris set the pace in final practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris recovered from a scrappy second practice session on Friday, where he damaged the suspension on his McLaren.

It meant Norris couldn’t complete a race simulation, potentially hampering his chances in the grand prix on Sunday.

The windy conditions caught Norris out initially, as he didn’t challenge the top times for most of final practice.

Norris put together a strong final lap, seemingly without a slipstream down the back straight, to take top spot.

Max Verstappen showed encouraging pace in the RB21, two-tenths off Norris’ top time.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri completed the top three.

Piastri continues to look less comfortable than his teammate around the Baku City Circuit.

The Australian has a 31-point lead in the F1 drivers’ championship over Norris, with eight rounds to go.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth-fastest in FP3, continuing his solid weekend.

Kimi Antonelli was just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, Liam Lawson and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top 10.

Leclerc showed stunning pace at times but struggled to get a lap together at the end of the session.

