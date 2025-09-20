2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen

Full results from final practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Noris ends final practice at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the quickest time, 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m41.223s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m41.445s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m41.477s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.499s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.876s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.964s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m41.983s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m41.985s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.146s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m42.209s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.267s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.428s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m42.486s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.591s
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m42.789s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.840s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m42.868s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.060s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.322s
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.350s


Lando Norris set the pace in final practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris recovered from a scrappy second practice session on Friday, where he damaged the suspension on his McLaren.

It meant Norris couldn’t complete a race simulation, potentially hampering his chances in the grand prix on Sunday.

The windy conditions caught Norris out initially, as he didn’t challenge the top times for most of final practice.

Norris put together a strong final lap, seemingly without a slipstream down the back straight, to take top spot.

Max Verstappen showed encouraging pace in the RB21, two-tenths off Norris’ top time.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri completed the top three.

Piastri continues to look less comfortable than his teammate around the Baku City Circuit.

The Australian has a 31-point lead in the F1 drivers’ championship over Norris, with eight rounds to go.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth-fastest in FP3, continuing his solid weekend.

Kimi Antonelli was just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, Liam Lawson and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top 10.

Leclerc showed stunning pace at times but struggled to get a lap together at the end of the session.

