Ollie Millroy returns home after horror GT crash that “changed my life forever”

British driver Ollie Millroy has been released from hospital and can return home following his horror fireball crash in a China GT race earlier this month.

The Ferrari GT driver was involved in a multi-car collision at the Shanghai International Circuit during a China GT race at the end of the back straight.

The resulting contact saw his Ferrari burst into flames, with Millroy rescued from his car by Porsche driver Loek Hartog.

Millroy suffered multiple injuries in the accident and had to undergo several operations, while the response by marshals at the time has been widely condemned.

Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash © Instagram

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Over the weekend, Millroy was discharged from hospital and has been able to return home to continue recovering from a crash he says has “changed my life forever”.

“Discharged,” he began.

“Exactly two weeks after my crash in Shanghai, I’ve been discharged from hospital.

“Body strapped up with a bagful of medication, it’s time to continue healing at home.

“I will eventually make a full recovery from my injuries, but the last two weeks have changed my life forever.

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“It has given me a completely different outlook, and I will never take for granted what we have and the beautiful world around us.

“Leaving the hospital doors for the first time this evening felt like the start of chapter two in my story.

“Treat every day as if it’s your last, hold your loved ones close to you, don’t waste your time and energy on things that are irrelevant of make you unhappy.

“And, as Loek Hartog taught us all, look out for each other, as one team. Life can be short, so let’s make the most of it!”

Several teams, including Millroy’s AAI Motorsports squad, have already announced they will not return to China GT in the wake of the crash.

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The championship says it has launched an investigation into the incident and the processes for responding to it.

CCTV footage from the incident showed that it took over four minutes for the chief medical officer to arrive on the scene, and it wasn’t until almost seven minutes after the crash that the ambulance arrived.

Reports have emerged that claim the ambulance driver was asleep at the time of the incident.