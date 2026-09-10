New CCTV footage reveals timeline of horror Ollie Millroy GT crash

CCTV footage has revealed a timeline of events following Ollie Millroy's horrific crash during a Chinese GT race in Shanghai.

Millroy's Ferrari burst into flames when he was collected in a multi-car incident during a Chinese GT race. The incident drew global attention due to the heroic actions of rival driver Loek Hartog, who pulled over in his Porsche to fight the flames and recover Millroy from the wreckage to safety.

While Hartog has earned praise from all angles, the race officials have been widely slammed, with initial reports that the on-site ambulance took 15 minutes to arrive at the scene. The handling of the crash has since seen at least two teams withdraw from the championship, including Millroy's.

Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash © Instagram

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The CCTV imagery shows that the crash happened at 16:47:24, with Millroy's car erupting just one second later. After 12 seconds, the race had been red-flagged, and four seconds later, Hartog appeared on the scene.

After 47 seconds, Hartog was handed a fire extinguisher by a marshal, with a second marshal seen struggling with their own extinguisher after 55 seconds.

The first recovery vehicle arrived after 66 seconds, with Hartog having recovered Millroy by 75 seconds, by which point he was still the only person to have used an extinguisher to fight the flames.

Remarkably, it took over four minutes for the chief medical officer to attend the scene, and five minutes and 20 seconds for a first truck to arrive. Six and a quarter minutes after the impact, an ambulance arrived, with Millroy taken to hospital five minutes later.

Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash © Instagram

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Providing an update on Millroy's condition, wife Fern posted on social media: "A big (very small actually) step forward for Ollie today. It’s the first time he’s been able to stand since Saturday. A lot of pain but we are making progress. The Chinese government sent some of their top specialists to our hospital today to do a full body scan and to check for any internal bleeding.

"The good news is that it doesn’t look likely he will need any more surgery, but there is still a lot of gas and fluid leaking from his right lung which is being removed using a drainage tube. There is also now fluid in the left lung, likely caused by the trauma of the impact. We need to keep monitoring this over the next week or so and see how the lung manages to heal itself without too much external intervention.

"Ollie’s on some great pain management and the staff here have been absolutely incredible to both of us. It’s becoming evident that as we overcome the physical impact of this accident, the mental impact is becoming more apparent. Many world-class specialists have reached out to offer their support with the rehabilitation and we hugely appreciate that.