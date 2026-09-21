The worrying Max Verstappen F1 car issue Red Bull can’t fix in 2026

A puzzling Red Bull F1 car issue that has annoyed Max Verstappen has no fix before 2027.

Verstappen has regularly complained about his Red Bull F1 car
Verstappen has regularly complained about his Red Bull F1 car

Red Bull has admitted an issue with its Formula 1 car that Max Verstappen has repeatedly complained about this season cannot be fixed before 2027. 

Verstappen has been vocal in his grumbles relating to Red Bull’s 2026 challenger throughout the campaign and regularly highlighted that it gets worse over the course of a session or weekend. 

After a spin in qualifying in Hungary, the four-time world champion claimed his car was “degrading”. Verstappen also described the RB22 as being “a car made of paper” during qualifying at Monza. 

Red Bull has acknowledged that Verstappen’s complaints centre around a very real and “complex” problem that the team has been trying to get on top of for some time. 

The RB22 suffers from "car degradation" according to Verstappen
The RB22 suffers from "car degradation" according to Verstappen

"I don't think we are going to explain what it is and how we are going to fix it. But I think Max is right [in saying] that there is an element of car performance degradation that is happening through a session and through a race,” Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said after the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid. 

"He's also right in saying that it's not a new issue. We are not sleeping on it. We have been trying to tackle that in different ways. 

“I consider it a complex issue. Otherwise, we would get to the bottom of it. But everyone is very constructive about it and we are trying to make small steps at the time to be able to finally get to the bottom of it.”

Mekies conceded there is no quick fix and Red Bull will likely carry the issue into the 2027 season before it can be cured for good. 

"We had a couple of positive steps in that regard this weekend,” Mekies added. “It will never be the full picture, but we certainly have, through pain, made progress into our understanding. 

Red Bull is trying to get to the bottom of the issue
Red Bull is trying to get to the bottom of the issue

“We don't have all the solutions on the car yet, but I trust that we are in the right way. It will not be fast, so it's something that will probably take us through next year.

"I'm not going to give any more details here. But as I said, it's true that there are some aspects of the car performance that sometimes don't stay at the optimum level. And that’s serious lap time.

“So, it's something we [need to get on top of]. There is no doubt that we have everyone trying to improve that for the future."

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
The worrying Max Verstappen F1 car issue Red Bull can’t fix in 2026
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
The latest on Isack Hadjar’s F1 injury recovery and next steps
Isack Hadjar has been sidelined for three F1 races
F1 News
What had Verstappen “a little bit worried” before beating 100 karters
Max Verstappen stormed through the field of 100 amateur karters
F1 News
Max Verstappen passes 100 go-karters in 14 laps for 'best win yet'
Max Verstappen karting at Silverstone
F1 News
How to watch Max Verstappen's go-kart race and how it will work
Max Verstappen will take on 100 races in a go-kart race
F1 News
Verstappen will be 'embarrassed’ if he fails to beat amateur go-karters
Max Verstappen will take on 100 amateurs in a go-kart race at Silverstone
F1 News
Why Red Bull made F1 Spanish GP order that infuriated Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen was not happy to be told to give up places

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes reveals timeline and target for long-awaited F1 upgrade
2h ago
Mercedes is set to deploy a major upgrade in Malaysia
F1 News
F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton passes the iconic castle section in Baku
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku
4h ago
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
The worrying Max Verstappen F1 car issue Red Bull can’t fix in 2026
5h ago
Verstappen has regularly complained about his Red Bull F1 car
Sportscars News
Ollie Millroy returns home after horror GT crash that “changed my life forever”
6h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Popular F1 presenter's first race absence in 28 years explained
6h ago
F1 presenter and broadcaster Tom Clarkson
F1 News
Rosberg identifies Antonelli’s biggest obstacle in F1 title race
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli appears in control of the 2026 F1 title race
F1 News
Why is F1 racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday?
7h ago
The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda details the “biggest mistake” he made at Red Bull
20/09/26
Yuki Tsunoda was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2025
F1 News
‘I’m not in the fight’ - George Russell faces up to brutal F1 title reality
20/09/26
George Russell is 81 points down on Kimi Antonelli