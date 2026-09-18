24 Hours of Le Mans faces huge 2027 change amid FIA/ACO dispute

The 2027 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans faces an uncertain future amid a reported rift between the FIA and the ACO over their contract for the World Endurance Championship.

The FIA and the ACO have worked together since the World Endurance Championship was debuted in 2012, reviving the old World Sportscar Championship that collapsed in 1992.

However, according to a report from Auto Motor und Sport in Germany, this partnership is under threat amid an ongoing rift between the FIA and the ACO.

A new deal between both bodies was meant to be signed in June, but the current FIA WEC season has been running without a contract.

Sebastien Buemi, Toyota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans © XPB Images

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The previous deal between the FIA and the ACO was a dual contract that stipulates the ACO’s subsidiary, Le Mans Endurance Management, is the organiser of the WEC, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans confirmed as a world championship round.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the relationship between FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and ACO chief Pierre Fillon has broken down.

This comes after Ben Sulayem said in June at Le Mans that he expected a new deal between the FIA and the ACO to be “finalised next week”.

The German publication claims a number of manufacturers have complained about the ACO to the FIA.

It appears this standoff comes amid Ben Sulayem’s push for the FIA to generate more money, as well as having greater power in championships and a say on technical regulations.

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FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The ACO previously was granted “favourable” conditions, according to Auto Motor und Sport, by former FIA president Jean Todt.

These conditions are thought to have been paying less money to the FIA compared to other world championships, such as Formula 1 and the World Rally Championship.

This deal ultimately allowed the FIA to have the ACO’s main event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as part of a world championship in the WEC.

The ACO also had exclusive rights to define technical regulations in the Hypercar class of the WEC.

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With this ongoing standoff, the FIA is now threatening to appoint a different promoter for the WEC, and could launch a public tender.

The ramifications for this move would be the likely loss of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the FIA WEC calendar, raising questions about the series being able to survive long-term without its showpiece event.

This would also cause uncertainty over the technical regulations in sportscar racing’s top flight, with the ACO and its partner in North America, the IMSA SportsCar Championship, from 2030 onwards when the current ruleset expires.

This raises the prospect of an ACO-run ‘breakaway’ series centred around Le Mans.

Though some manufacturers have expressed unhappiness to the FIA about the ACO, it’s not clear what way the car maker balance would shift in such a split.

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At present, the LMDh platform of regulations in the Hypercar class is the favoured concept over LMH, which has come about through the cooperation between the ACO and the FIA.

2026 24 Hours of Le Mans © XPB Images

Incoming brands like Ford and McLaren in 2027 have built their cars around the LMDh formula, as well as the likes of Cadillac, BMW and Genesis.

This dispute comes at a point when world sportscar racing is enjoying its healthiest period, amid a boom in manufacturer interest.

Next year will also see no calendar clash between Formula 1 and Le Mans, leading to the prospect of names like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris competing at the iconic French enduro.

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