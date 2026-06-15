2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Where did the 16 ex-F1 drivers finish?

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans saw 16 ex-Formula 1 drivers take part, with two of them claiming outright victory in the No.7 Toyota Racing entry.

Toyota scored its sixth victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its No.7 car last weekend in a tense battle with the No.8 sister car, the No.20 BMW and the No.12 Jota Cadillac.

One-time F1 podium finisher Kamui Kobayashi helped the crew of the No.7 overcome an early puncture and a sensor issue to claim his second Le Mans win, as well as Toyota’s first since 2022.

2026 24 Hours of Le Mans © XPB Images

Kobayashi shared the car with another former F1 driver in Nyck de Vries, who celebrated his maiden Le Mans triumph alongside the Japanese star and team-mate Mike Conway.

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Four ex-F1 drivers climbed onto the podium in the Hypercar class, all of them for Toyota.

The No.8 TR010 Hybrid was driven to third by former Toro Rosso racers Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

The fourth-placed No.12 Jota Cadillac featured another ex-F1 driver in its ranks, in the form of Will Stevens.

He missed out on a podium by just 11.9s, having been in the hunt for the entirety of the 24-hour enduro.

The No.38 sister Jota Cadillac, featuring two former F1 drivers in Sebastien Bourdais and Jack Aitken in the line-up, was cruelly knocked out of victory contention due to a technical issue overnight in the race.

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It ended up as one of four official retirements in the Hypercar class.

Two other ex-F1 drivers ended up on the Hypercar retirement list.

Kevin Magnussen started the race from pole in the No.20 BMW, but suffered numerous technical issues during the race, and was eventually retired inside the final hour.

The No.17 Genesis Magma Racing car with one-time F1 starter Andre Lotterer at the wheel also failed to finish in the team’s Le Mans debut.

No.7 Toyota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans winners © XPB Images

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Ferrari’s hopes of a fourth successive victory never materialised, with the best-placed 499P that of the No.51 with Antonio Giovinazzi part of the crew in fifth - 2m22s off the lead.

Last year’s race-winning No.83 AF Corse Ferrari was further back in seventh with Robert Kubica.

Paul di Resta and Stoffel Vandoorne brought the No.93 Peugeot home in 12th at the end of a difficult event for the French manufacturer.

Jack Doohan’s Le Mans debut in the LMP2 class with Nielsen Racing was a bit of a mixed bag. The former Alpine F1 driver ran in the podium hunt early on, but would eventually finish a distant 18th.

Pietro Fittipaldi was close to a podium in LMP2 in the No.26 Vector Sport car, in what proved to be an enthralling class battle over the 24 hours.

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Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant was 17th and the last classified runner in the LMGT3 class in the No.88 Proton Competition Ford Mustang.