Goodwood hill “came alive” with Toyota’s concept GT3 car – Ollie Bearman

Toyota's upcoming GT3 car breaks cover at Goodwood.

Toyota GT Concept
Toyota GT Concept
© XPB Images

Haas Formula 1 rookie Ollie Bearman said the Goodwood Hill “came alive” when he drove the Toyota GT Racing Concept during the Festival of Speed.

Toyota’s upcoming GT3 challenger made its public debut at the event in a camouflage livery, with both Bearman and his Haas F1 teammate Esteban Ocon getting the opportunity to sample the car on the famous hillclimb course.

Also in action was the standard road-going version of the Toyota GT Concept, which is expected to become the flagship model in the Japanese marque’s line-up when it hits showrooms.

Bearman, who also drove last year’s Haas VF-24 at Goodwood, said the GT3 car was much better suited to the short, twisty layout, allowing him to explore its performance limits.

Asked about his experience, the Briton said: “Honestly, it was really really nice. Yesterday I got to drive the road-going version. The GT is definitely a bit faster but both amazing cars in their own way.

“This car is really more suited to a track like this. In F1 we are not really pushing. We have a few too many horsepower and missing a bit of rubber at the rear tyres to push.

“But with the GT car that track comes alive and I really really enjoyed it. It was the first time I really pushed around Goodwood and I really really had fun.”

Ocon also got the chance to drive both the road and race-bred versions of the Toyota GT Concept, as part of Haas’ new technical partnership with the Japanese manufacturer.

The GT Racing Concept is designed to succeed the Lexus RC F GT3, which has been in competition since 2017.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ocon said. “It’s a fantastic car to drive. I got the chance to drive the race car yesterday and Ollie was driving the road car and we swapped today. So we got a bit feel of more comfort this morning than yesterday.

“It’s incredibly fast, it’s incredibly capable and big thank you for Toyota for trusting us driving these beasts today. Every time we meet with Toyota guys it’s surprise and surprise. And there’s more coming for me today.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

