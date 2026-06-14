2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Cadillac leads BMW at the halfway point

Cadillac leads the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the No.12 car, driven by Louis Deletraz, ahead of the No.20 BMW, driven by Sheldon van der Linde.

The battle for the lead for the last six hours has been between Toyota and Cadillac, with the No.8, No.12, and No.38 cars all leading the way.

After seven hours of racing, the No.20 BMW led the way ahead of the No.8 Toyota; during this time, the No.38 Cadillac also gained the lead when the No.20 and No.8 cars pitted.

Sheldon Van Der Linde No.20 BMW © XPB Images

Just before the eight-hour mark, the safety car was deployed. During the lengthy safety-car period, the No.8 Toyota led the way ahead of the No.20 BMW.

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Once the safety car returned to the pits, disaster struck for the No.50 Ferrari as it entered the pit lane due to technical issues.

Cadillac briefly gained the lead before the nine-hour mark, but it was the No.8 Toyota that led the way once the nine-hour mark arrived.

Despite holding a monstrous lead, Brendon Hartley made a mistake in the No.8 Toyota, which allowed the No.12 Cadillac with Will Stevens behind the wheel to catch the leader.

Due to tyre issues caused by his mistake, Hartley had to pit the No.8 Toyota whilst leading, which put the No.12 Cadillac into the lead.

After ten hours of racing, Stevens and the No.12 Cadillac led the way from the No.38 Cadillac and the No.8 Toyota.

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The No.17 Genesis collided with an LMP2 car in the early hours of the morning, but did not sustain substantial damage.

After Stevens pitted and Louis Deletraz took over the No.12 Cadillac, Jack Aitken and the No.38 Cadillac gained the lead.

At the 11-hour mark, the No.38 Cadillac, being driven by Aitken, led the way from the No.8 Toyota and the No.12 Cadillac.

In the next set of pit stops, the No.8 Toyota made a driver change with Hartley making way for Ryo Hirakawa.

However, there were two Full Course Yellows ahead of the 12th hour of racing, one for a stranded LMP2 car, and the other for the No.19 Genesis machine.

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Paul-Loup Chatin No.19 Genesis © XPB Images

Although there were fears that the No. 19 Genesis' day was done, Paul-Loup Chatin managed to get the car going again and remained in the race.

A spectacular move from Kamui Kobayashi in the No.7 Toyota woke everybody up, as he sent a move up the inside of the No.101 Cadillac, before diving into the pits.

In the final moments before the 12-hour mark, the No.12 Cadillac took the lead after the No.38 Cadillac pitted.

In the LMP2 class at half-race distance, the No.30 car, driven by Doriane Pin, led the class from No.343 and No.43.

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The LMP2 class that caused the second Full Course Yellow was the No. 25, driven by Enzo Trulli, who was able to get back into the race after being assisted out of the gravel.

Also, in the LMGT3 class, Jose Maria Lopez is leading the way in the No.87 Lexus, ahead of the No.33 and the No.74.