McLaren to debut Hypercar with Goodwood run ahead of 2027 Le Mans return

McLaren has announced that its 2027 Le Mans hypercar will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday, with Lando Norris expected to get behind the wheel.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has made no secret of his desire to win the Triple Crown for the team, with this consisting of the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

To tackle the IndyCar aspect, McLaren recently announced that six-time champion Scott Dixon will join Pato O'Ward for next season, while Felix Rosenqvist will return to the team after taking victory in this year's Indy 500.

The McLaren MCL-HY © McLaren

The team's Hypercar, which was unveiled in May, was not involved in the hillclimb action on Thursday, but will head onto the track for the first time on Friday, with two runs planned. It will also be showcased on Saturday, before returning to testing on Sunday.

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The MCL-HY will go up the hill for the first time at 11AM BST on Friday, with a further run in the afternoon. Runs are planned for 12:40PM BST and 05:05PM BST on Saturday.

F1 champion Norris and Laurens Vanthoor, a driver in McLaren's LMDh WEC campaign, are named on the entry list as the drivers who will demonstrate the Hypercar.

“The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the greatest car show on Earth, so it made sense for us to have this on our radar," said team principal James Barclay.

Norris will drive the MCL-HY at Goodwood © XPB Images

"But the truth is, it’s extremely early in our test programme, so it was very lightly pencilled in. However, our team has done an incredible job, hitting every target on- and off-track so we made the last-minute call to divert the MCL-HY to the event for two of the four days and share it with the passionate motorsport fans that attend.

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“The appetite for sports car racing in the UK is huge and we’re delighted that Goodwood gives us the opportunity to celebrate this. UK-based fans who are hungry for more will also now have the chance to see the Hypercar class in action at Silverstone, as the WEC returns to the Home of British Motorsport next year."