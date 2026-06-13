2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hypercar starting drivers revealed, ex-F1 star on pole

The starting drivers for the Hypercar class have been revealed ahead of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans

2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
© XPB Images
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Ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will lead BMW from its first pole position on Saturday at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the starting drivers for the Hypercar class are revealed.

BMW inherited its first top class pole position at the iconic French enduro on Thursday evening, after the pacesetting No.38 Cadillac had its best time deleted.

The FIA stewards confirmed later that the No.38 car - driven by Jack Aitken in Hyperpole 2 - was penalised for a pitlane infringement just before the start of the pole shootout.

Dries Vanthoor, BMW WRT, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
Dries Vanthoor, BMW WRT, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
© XPB Images

The penalty, which came after podium celebrations, dropped the No.38 Cadillac down to 10th, while promoting the No.15 BMW to pole.

One-time F1 podium finisher Kevin Magnussen will take to the wheel of the No.15 BMW at the start of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, which begins at 3pm BST on Saturday.

The No.12 Cadillac in second will be started by Will Stevens, while the No.35 Alpine in third will have Ferdinand Habsburg at the wheel for the opening stint.

Rene Rast will drive the No.20 BMW from fourth at the start, ahead of Felipe Albuquerque in the No.101 WTR Cadillac.

Dani Juncadella - who recently partnered with F1 champion Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours - will go from sixth in the No.19 Genesis Magma Racing entry for the brand’s debut at Le Mans.

Marco Sorensen will drive the No.009 Aston Martin Valkyrie from seventh, while the leading Ferrari of the No.51 car will be driven by Antonio Giovinazzi for the first stint.

Andre Lotterer will start the No.17 Genesis from ninth, while the penalised No.38 Cadillac will have Earl Bamber in it for the opening stint.

Jack Aitken, Cadillac Jota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
Jack Aitken, Cadillac Jota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
© XPB Images

Outside of the top 10, the No.007 Aston will be driven by Harry Tincknell at the start, while the No.50 Ferrari will have Nicklas Nielsen behind the wheel.

Fred Makowiecki gets the starting honours for the No.36 Alpine in 13th, with the first of the Toyotas - the No.7 - driven by Mike Conway from 14th.

Sebastien Buemi will start the sister No.8 Toyota from 15th, while Paul di Resta gets the nod for the No.93 Peugeot in 16th.

Last year’s Le Mans-winning No.83 AF Corse Ferrari failed to make it out of qualifying on Wednesday, leaving it 17th on the grid.

Phil Hanson will take the start, with Loic Duval in the No.94 Peugeot bringing up the rear of the Hypercar field in 18th.

2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Full starting grid for all classes

PositionCar No.TeamCar
115BMW M Team WRTBMW M Hybrid V8
212Cadillac Hertz Team JotaCadillac V-Series.R
335Alpine Endurance TeamAlpine A424
420BMW M Team WRTBMW M Hybrid V8
5101Cadillac WTRCadillac V-Series.R
619Genesis Magma RacingGenesis GMR-001-Hypercar
7009Aston Martin THOR TeamAston Martin Valkyrie
851Ferrari AF CorseFerrari 499P
917Genesis Magma RacingGenesis GMR-001-Hypercar
1038Cadillac Hertz Team JotaCadillac V-Series.R
11007Aston Martin THOR TeamAston Martin Valkyrie
1250Ferrari AF CorseFerrari 499P
1313Alpine Endurance TeamAlpine A424
147Toyota RacingToyota TR010 Hybrid
158Toyota RacingToyota TR010 Hybrid
1693Peugeot TotalenergiesPeugeot 9X8
1783AF CorseFerrari 499P
1894Peugeot TotalenergiesPeugeot 9X8
1929Panis RacingORECA/Gibson
2028IDEC SportORECA/Gibson
2124Nielsen RacingORECA/Gibson
2243Inter EuropolORECA/Gibson
234Crowdstrike Racing by APRORECA/Gibson
2430Duqeine TeamORECA/Gibson
2514TDS RacingORECA/Gibson
2699AO by TFORECA/Gibson
27183AF CorseORECA/Gibson
28343Inter EuropolORECA/Gibson
2922United AutosportsORECA/Gibson
30222United AutosportsORECA/Gibson
3126Vector SportORECA/Gibson
3237CLX MotorsportORECA/Gibson
339Proton CompetitionORECA/Gibson
3444Proton CompetitionORECA/Gibson
3525Algarve Pro RacingORECA/Gibson
3648RD LimitedORECA/Gibson
373DKR EngineeringORECA/Gibson
3827Heart of RacingAston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
3921AF CorseFerrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
4087Akkodis ASPLexus RC F LMGT3
4178Akkodis ASPLexus RC F LMGT3
4232WRTBMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
4369WRTBMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
4474Kessel RacingFerrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
4523Heart of RacingAston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
4691Mathey DK EngineeringPorsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
4777Proton CompetitionFord Mustang LMGT3
4888Proton CompetitionFord Mustang LMGT3
4962Iron LynxMercedes AMG LMGT3
5061Iron LynxMercedes AMG LMGT3
5154AF CorseFerrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
5292Manthey RacingPorsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
5310Garage 59McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
5433TF SportCorvette Z06 LMGT3.R
5579Iron LynxMercedes AMG LMGT3
56150Richard Mille AF CorseFerrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
5757Kessel RacingFerrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
5859Racing Spirit of Le MansAston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
5958Garage 59McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
602TF SportCorvette Z06 LMGT3.R
611313 AutosportCorvette Z06 LMGT3.R
6234Race Team Turkey By TFCorvette Z06 LMGT3.R

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2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hypercar starting drivers revealed, ex-F1 star on pole
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 