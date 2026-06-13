2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hypercar starting drivers revealed, ex-F1 star on pole
The starting drivers for the Hypercar class have been revealed ahead of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
Ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will lead BMW from its first pole position on Saturday at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the starting drivers for the Hypercar class are revealed.
BMW inherited its first top class pole position at the iconic French enduro on Thursday evening, after the pacesetting No.38 Cadillac had its best time deleted.
The FIA stewards confirmed later that the No.38 car - driven by Jack Aitken in Hyperpole 2 - was penalised for a pitlane infringement just before the start of the pole shootout.
The penalty, which came after podium celebrations, dropped the No.38 Cadillac down to 10th, while promoting the No.15 BMW to pole.
One-time F1 podium finisher Kevin Magnussen will take to the wheel of the No.15 BMW at the start of the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, which begins at 3pm BST on Saturday.
The No.12 Cadillac in second will be started by Will Stevens, while the No.35 Alpine in third will have Ferdinand Habsburg at the wheel for the opening stint.
Rene Rast will drive the No.20 BMW from fourth at the start, ahead of Felipe Albuquerque in the No.101 WTR Cadillac.
Dani Juncadella - who recently partnered with F1 champion Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours - will go from sixth in the No.19 Genesis Magma Racing entry for the brand’s debut at Le Mans.
Marco Sorensen will drive the No.009 Aston Martin Valkyrie from seventh, while the leading Ferrari of the No.51 car will be driven by Antonio Giovinazzi for the first stint.
Andre Lotterer will start the No.17 Genesis from ninth, while the penalised No.38 Cadillac will have Earl Bamber in it for the opening stint.
Outside of the top 10, the No.007 Aston will be driven by Harry Tincknell at the start, while the No.50 Ferrari will have Nicklas Nielsen behind the wheel.
Fred Makowiecki gets the starting honours for the No.36 Alpine in 13th, with the first of the Toyotas - the No.7 - driven by Mike Conway from 14th.
Sebastien Buemi will start the sister No.8 Toyota from 15th, while Paul di Resta gets the nod for the No.93 Peugeot in 16th.
Last year’s Le Mans-winning No.83 AF Corse Ferrari failed to make it out of qualifying on Wednesday, leaving it 17th on the grid.
Phil Hanson will take the start, with Loic Duval in the No.94 Peugeot bringing up the rear of the Hypercar field in 18th.
2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Full starting grid for all classes
|Position
|Car No.
|Team
|Car
|1
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|2
|12
|Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|3
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|4
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|5
|101
|Cadillac WTR
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|19
|Genesis Magma Racing
|Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar
|7
|009
|Aston Martin THOR Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|8
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|9
|17
|Genesis Magma Racing
|Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar
|10
|38
|Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|11
|007
|Aston Martin THOR Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|12
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|13
|13
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|14
|7
|Toyota Racing
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|15
|8
|Toyota Racing
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|16
|93
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|17
|83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|18
|94
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|19
|29
|Panis Racing
|ORECA/Gibson
|20
|28
|IDEC Sport
|ORECA/Gibson
|21
|24
|Nielsen Racing
|ORECA/Gibson
|22
|43
|Inter Europol
|ORECA/Gibson
|23
|4
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|ORECA/Gibson
|24
|30
|Duqeine Team
|ORECA/Gibson
|25
|14
|TDS Racing
|ORECA/Gibson
|26
|99
|AO by TF
|ORECA/Gibson
|27
|183
|AF Corse
|ORECA/Gibson
|28
|343
|Inter Europol
|ORECA/Gibson
|29
|22
|United Autosports
|ORECA/Gibson
|30
|222
|United Autosports
|ORECA/Gibson
|31
|26
|Vector Sport
|ORECA/Gibson
|32
|37
|CLX Motorsport
|ORECA/Gibson
|33
|9
|Proton Competition
|ORECA/Gibson
|34
|44
|Proton Competition
|ORECA/Gibson
|35
|25
|Algarve Pro Racing
|ORECA/Gibson
|36
|48
|RD Limited
|ORECA/Gibson
|37
|3
|DKR Engineering
|ORECA/Gibson
|38
|27
|Heart of Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|39
|21
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|40
|87
|Akkodis ASP
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|41
|78
|Akkodis ASP
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|42
|32
|WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
|43
|69
|WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
|44
|74
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|45
|23
|Heart of Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|46
|91
|Mathey DK Engineering
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|47
|77
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|48
|88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|49
|62
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes AMG LMGT3
|50
|61
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes AMG LMGT3
|51
|54
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|52
|92
|Manthey Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|53
|10
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|54
|33
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|55
|79
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes AMG LMGT3
|56
|150
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|57
|57
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|58
|59
|Racing Spirit of Le Mans
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|59
|58
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|60
|2
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|61
|13
|13 Autosport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|62
|34
|Race Team Turkey By TF
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R