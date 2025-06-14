McLaren unveils LMDh showcar at Le Mans ahead of 2027 WEC debut

McLaren previews its 2027 Hypercar contender with a striking showcar at Le Mans

McLaren LMDh
McLaren LMDh
© McLaren

McLaren has offered a first glimpse of its forthcoming LMDh prototype ahead of its return to the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class in 2027.

The British marque revealed a full-scale showcar at the fan village during the 93rd running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, providing a visual preview of its top-level sportscar contender.

The concept features a striking dual-tone papaya orange and black livery, evoking McLaren’s iconic colour scheme used across its Formula 1, Formula E and IndyCar programmes.

A number of significant numerals appear on the car’s bodywork, most notably 748495, a nod to the years McLaren secured victories in the three events that form motorsport’s Triple Crown: the 1974 Indianapolis 500, the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, and the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Alongside the reveal, McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive announced a new initiative that will allow a select group of customers to purchase a road-adapted version of the forthcoming WEC prototype. The project mirrors similar offerings by Ferrari and, more recently, Aston Martin.

Dubbed Project Endurance, the programme is based on the same Dallara-built LMP2 chassis as the race car and will feature a twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain. McLaren plans to deliver a two-year customer experience that includes access to some of the world's best international circuits.

Participants will benefit from a comprehensive support package including personal driver coaching, dedicated race engineers, and a full pit crew.

McLaren LMDh
McLaren LMDh
© McLaren

“McLaren Racing’s return to the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “We have a rich history in the sport together with McLaren Automotive, having raced and won on our first attempt at Le Mans in 1995. This customer programme will offer buyers an incredible chance to own an authentic race car and get closer to the action on track.”

McLaren will enter the WEC's Hypercar class in 2027 with a car built to the LMDh regulations in partnership with United Autosports. This would be McLaren's first top-level sportscar programme in 30 years.

McLaren LMDh
McLaren LMDh
© McLaren

