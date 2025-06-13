McLaren announces first details about 2027 WEC Hypercar programme

McLaren has unveiled key details of its upcoming Hypercar programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship, confirming a long-rumoured partnership with United Autosports.

The project marks McLaren's return to the top-echelon of sportscar championship for the first time in 30 years, with the team set to make its debut in the 2027 WEC season.

United Autosports, co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, already campaigns a pair of McLaren 720S GT3 Evo cars in the WEC’s LMGT3 class. The tie-up extends that relationship to the top Hypercar category, under the banner of the McLaren Endurance Team.

James Barclay will serve as team principal, bringing a wealth of experience from both Formula E and endurance racing. Barclay, who will step down as Jaguar’s Formula E team boss at the end of the 2024/25 season, previously played a key role in Bentley’s LMP1 project in the early 2000s. He will report directly to Brown.

McLaren also confirmed that its yet-to-be-named LMDh prototype will be based on a Dallara LMP2 chassis and powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine developed jointly by McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive.

The car is scheduled to begin on-track testing in the first half of 2026, ahead of its competitive debut the following year.

“McLaren Racing’s return to the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us,” said Brown. “James’s leadership will be crucial in guiding us through the coming months as we prepare for our 2027 entry.

“We have a rich history in the sport, and with James at the helm, we are confident that McLaren Endurance Racing will quickly establish itself as a competitive and successful team. I’m looking forward to seeing the team’s future take shape under his leadership and can’t wait to give fans an exclusive preview of our 2027 race car.”

The announcement was made on the eve of the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours, where McLaren is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its overall victory in the French endurance classic with the iconic F1 GTR.