2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hypercars at Le Mans
© XPB Images

The two Jota-run factory Cadillac LMDh cars will start from the front row of the grid in the 24 Hours of Le Mans following Alex Lynn's impressive pole lap in the No. 12 V-Series.R in Hyperpole.

Porsche Penske's No. 5 and No. 4 cars will line up third and fifth respectively, sandwiching WRT's No. 15 BMW M Hybrid V8.

The top Ferrari on the grid will be the No. 51 499P, the only car from the Italian manufacturer's roster that progressed into Hyperpole.

The No. 8 Toyota will take the start from 10 on the grid in Hypercar after failing to complete a timed lap in the final segment of qualifying.

In LMP2, pole position went to the No. 29 TDS Racing Oreca, ahead of the No. 43 Inter Europol Competition car and the No. 199 AO by TF entry.

In LMGT3, the No.39 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will take the top spot on the grid, with the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari joining it on the front row.

In all, 62 cars will contest the 93rd running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the blue riband round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.

PosNo.DriversCarClassTimeGap
112Will Stevens
Norman Nato
Alex Lynn		CadillacHypercar3'23.166 
238Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button		CadillacHypercar3'23.3330.167
35Julien Andlauer
Michael Christensen
Mathieu Jaminet		PorscheHypercar3'23.4750.309
415Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Kevin Magnussen		BMWHypercar3'23.6590.493
54Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
Pascal Wehrlein		PorscheHypercar3'23.9830.817
620René Rast
Robin Frijns
Sheldon van der Linde		BMWHypercar3'24.0090.843
750Antonio Fuoco
Nicklas Nielsen
Miguel Molina		FerrariHypercar3'24.2131.047
8311Jack Aitken
Felipe Drugovich
Frederik Vesti		CadillacHypercar3'24.3801.214
936Mick Schumacher
Frederic Makowiecki
Jules Gounon		AlpineHypercar3'24.3981.232
108Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryō Hirakawa		ToyotaHypercar--
1151Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi		FerrariHypercar3'24.1430.977
1235Paul-Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi		AlpineHypercar3'24.1530.987
1383Robert Kubica
Yifei Ye
Phil Hanson		FerrariHypercar3'24.3271.161
14101Ricky Taylor
Jordan Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque		CadillacHypercar3'24.8111.645
15009Alex Riberas
Marco Sørensen
Roman De Angelis		Aston MartinHypercar3'25.2582.092
167Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries		ToyotaHypercar3'25.0621.896
1794Loïc Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne		PeugeotHypercar3'25.2402.074
1893Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		PeugeotHypercar3'25.4942.328
1999Neel Jani
Nico Pino
Nico Varrone		PorscheHypercar3'25.5272.361
20007Harry Tincknell
Tom Gamble
Ross Gunn		Aston MartinHypercar3'26.3493.183
216Kévin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Matt Campbell		PorscheHypercarDSQ 
2229Rodrigo Sales
Mathias Beche
Clément Novalak		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'35.06211.896
2343Jakub Śmiechowski
Tom Dillmann
Nick Yelloly		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'35.33312.167
24199PJ Hyett
Dane Cameron
Louis Delétraz		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'35.42112.255
2523Daniel Schneider
Oliver Jarvis
Ben Hanley		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'35.45912.293
2622Renger van der Zande
Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'35.61512.449
2737Alex Malykhin
Tom Blomqvist
Tristan Vautier		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'36.18413.018
28183François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxivière
Antonio Felix da Costa		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'36.99313.827
2916Michael Jensen
Ryan Cullen
Patrick Pilet		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'38.92215.756
3028Paul Lafargue
Job van Uitert
Sebastian Álvarez		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'36.67513.509
3145George Kurtz
Nicky Catsburg
Alex Quinn		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'36.83413.668
3248Oliver Gray
Esteban Masson
Franck Perera		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'36.84413.678
3325Matthias Kaiser
Lorenzo Fluxá
Théo Pourchaire		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'37.12013.954
3411Giorgio Roda
Rene Binder
Bent Viscaal		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'37.76714.601
3518Jamie Chadwick
Mathys Jaubert
André Lotterer		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'37.94014.774
369Jonas Ried
Maceo Capietto
Reshad De Gerus		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'38.54815.382
3734Nick Boulle
Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
Luca Ghiotto		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'39.32816.162
3824Naveen Rao
Cem Bölükbaşi
Colin Braun		ORECA/GibsonLMP23'40.27117.105
3927Ian James
Mattia Drudi
Zacharie Robichon		Aston MartinLMGT33'52.78929.623
4021François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		FerrariLMGT33'53.08529.919
4146Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde		BMWLMGT33'54.96631.800
4261Martin Berry
Lin Hodenius
Maxime Martin		MercedesLMGT33'54.99831.832
4392Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz		PorscheLMGT33'55.14031.974
4481Tom Van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood		ChevroletLMGT33'55.74032.574
4595Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato		McLarenLMGT33'55.96532.799
4678Arnold Robin
Jack Hawksworth
Finn Gehrsitz		LexusLMGT34'03.66040.494
47193Jonathan Hui
Chris Froggatt
Eddie Cheever		FerrariLMGT33'55.85332.687
4888Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen		FordLMGT33'56.16032.994
4959James Cottingham
Grégoire Saucy
Sébastien Baud		McLarenLMGT33'56.17133.005
5054Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon		FerrariLMGT3--
5177Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker		FordLMGT33'59.00435.838
5287Razvan Umbrărescu
José María López
Clemens Schmid		LexusLMGT33'59.03735.871
5357Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
Casper Stevenson		FerrariLMGT33'59.09235.926
5431Yasser Shahin
Timur Boguslavskiy
Augusto Farfus		BMWLMGT33'59.28836.122
5510Derek DeBoer
Valentin Hasse-Clot
Eduardo Barrichello		Aston MartinLMGT33'59.47236.306
5685Célia Martin
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy		PorscheLMGT34'00.02636.860
5790Antares Au
Loek Hartog
Klaus Bachler		PorscheLMGT34'00.45037.284
5813Orey Fidani
Lars Kern
Matthew Bell		ChevroletLMGT34'01.99938.833
59150Custodio Toledo
Lilou Wadoux
Riccardo Agostini		FerrariLMGT3--
6033Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Daniel Juncadella		ChevroletLMGT3--
6160Andrew Gilbert
Lorcan Hanafin
Fran Rueda		MercedesLMGT3--
6263Stephen Grove
Brenton Grove
Luca Stolz		MercedesLMGT3--

