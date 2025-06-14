2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full starting grid
Check out the full starting grid for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The two Jota-run factory Cadillac LMDh cars will start from the front row of the grid in the 24 Hours of Le Mans following Alex Lynn's impressive pole lap in the No. 12 V-Series.R in Hyperpole.
Porsche Penske's No. 5 and No. 4 cars will line up third and fifth respectively, sandwiching WRT's No. 15 BMW M Hybrid V8.
The top Ferrari on the grid will be the No. 51 499P, the only car from the Italian manufacturer's roster that progressed into Hyperpole.
The No. 8 Toyota will take the start from 10 on the grid in Hypercar after failing to complete a timed lap in the final segment of qualifying.
In LMP2, pole position went to the No. 29 TDS Racing Oreca, ahead of the No. 43 Inter Europol Competition car and the No. 199 AO by TF entry.
In LMGT3, the No.39 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will take the top spot on the grid, with the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari joining it on the front row.
In all, 62 cars will contest the 93rd running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the blue riband round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.
|Pos
|No.
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|12
|Will Stevens
Norman Nato
Alex Lynn
|Cadillac
|Hypercar
|3'23.166
|2
|38
|Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button
|Cadillac
|Hypercar
|3'23.333
|0.167
|3
|5
|Julien Andlauer
Michael Christensen
Mathieu Jaminet
|Porsche
|Hypercar
|3'23.475
|0.309
|4
|15
|Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Kevin Magnussen
|BMW
|Hypercar
|3'23.659
|0.493
|5
|4
|Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche
|Hypercar
|3'23.983
|0.817
|6
|20
|René Rast
Robin Frijns
Sheldon van der Linde
|BMW
|Hypercar
|3'24.009
|0.843
|7
|50
|Antonio Fuoco
Nicklas Nielsen
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari
|Hypercar
|3'24.213
|1.047
|8
|311
|Jack Aitken
Felipe Drugovich
Frederik Vesti
|Cadillac
|Hypercar
|3'24.380
|1.214
|9
|36
|Mick Schumacher
Frederic Makowiecki
Jules Gounon
|Alpine
|Hypercar
|3'24.398
|1.232
|10
|8
|Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryō Hirakawa
|Toyota
|Hypercar
|-
|-
|11
|51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari
|Hypercar
|3'24.143
|0.977
|12
|35
|Paul-Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi
|Alpine
|Hypercar
|3'24.153
|0.987
|13
|83
|Robert Kubica
Yifei Ye
Phil Hanson
|Ferrari
|Hypercar
|3'24.327
|1.161
|14
|101
|Ricky Taylor
Jordan Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|Cadillac
|Hypercar
|3'24.811
|1.645
|15
|009
|Alex Riberas
Marco Sørensen
Roman De Angelis
|Aston Martin
|Hypercar
|3'25.258
|2.092
|16
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|Toyota
|Hypercar
|3'25.062
|1.896
|17
|94
|Loïc Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne
|Peugeot
|Hypercar
|3'25.240
|2.074
|18
|93
|Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne
|Peugeot
|Hypercar
|3'25.494
|2.328
|19
|99
|Neel Jani
Nico Pino
Nico Varrone
|Porsche
|Hypercar
|3'25.527
|2.361
|20
|007
|Harry Tincknell
Tom Gamble
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin
|Hypercar
|3'26.349
|3.183
|21
|6
|Kévin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Matt Campbell
|Porsche
|Hypercar
|DSQ
|22
|29
|Rodrigo Sales
Mathias Beche
Clément Novalak
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'35.062
|11.896
|23
|43
|Jakub Śmiechowski
Tom Dillmann
Nick Yelloly
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'35.333
|12.167
|24
|199
|PJ Hyett
Dane Cameron
Louis Delétraz
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'35.421
|12.255
|25
|23
|Daniel Schneider
Oliver Jarvis
Ben Hanley
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'35.459
|12.293
|26
|22
|Renger van der Zande
Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'35.615
|12.449
|27
|37
|Alex Malykhin
Tom Blomqvist
Tristan Vautier
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'36.184
|13.018
|28
|183
|François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxivière
Antonio Felix da Costa
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'36.993
|13.827
|29
|16
|Michael Jensen
Ryan Cullen
Patrick Pilet
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'38.922
|15.756
|30
|28
|Paul Lafargue
Job van Uitert
Sebastian Álvarez
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'36.675
|13.509
|31
|45
|George Kurtz
Nicky Catsburg
Alex Quinn
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'36.834
|13.668
|32
|48
|Oliver Gray
Esteban Masson
Franck Perera
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'36.844
|13.678
|33
|25
|Matthias Kaiser
Lorenzo Fluxá
Théo Pourchaire
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'37.120
|13.954
|34
|11
|Giorgio Roda
Rene Binder
Bent Viscaal
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'37.767
|14.601
|35
|18
|Jamie Chadwick
Mathys Jaubert
André Lotterer
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'37.940
|14.774
|36
|9
|Jonas Ried
Maceo Capietto
Reshad De Gerus
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'38.548
|15.382
|37
|34
|Nick Boulle
Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
Luca Ghiotto
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'39.328
|16.162
|38
|24
|Naveen Rao
Cem Bölükbaşi
Colin Braun
|ORECA/Gibson
|LMP2
|3'40.271
|17.105
|39
|27
|Ian James
Mattia Drudi
Zacharie Robichon
|Aston Martin
|LMGT3
|3'52.789
|29.623
|40
|21
|François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3'53.085
|29.919
|41
|46
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde
|BMW
|LMGT3
|3'54.966
|31.800
|42
|61
|Martin Berry
Lin Hodenius
Maxime Martin
|Mercedes
|LMGT3
|3'54.998
|31.832
|43
|92
|Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz
|Porsche
|LMGT3
|3'55.140
|31.974
|44
|81
|Tom Van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood
|Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|3'55.740
|32.574
|45
|95
|Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato
|McLaren
|LMGT3
|3'55.965
|32.799
|46
|78
|Arnold Robin
Jack Hawksworth
Finn Gehrsitz
|Lexus
|LMGT3
|4'03.660
|40.494
|47
|193
|Jonathan Hui
Chris Froggatt
Eddie Cheever
|Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3'55.853
|32.687
|48
|88
|Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen
|Ford
|LMGT3
|3'56.160
|32.994
|49
|59
|James Cottingham
Grégoire Saucy
Sébastien Baud
|McLaren
|LMGT3
|3'56.171
|33.005
|50
|54
|Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari
|LMGT3
|-
|-
|51
|77
|Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker
|Ford
|LMGT3
|3'59.004
|35.838
|52
|87
|Razvan Umbrărescu
José María López
Clemens Schmid
|Lexus
|LMGT3
|3'59.037
|35.871
|53
|57
|Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
Casper Stevenson
|Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3'59.092
|35.926
|54
|31
|Yasser Shahin
Timur Boguslavskiy
Augusto Farfus
|BMW
|LMGT3
|3'59.288
|36.122
|55
|10
|Derek DeBoer
Valentin Hasse-Clot
Eduardo Barrichello
|Aston Martin
|LMGT3
|3'59.472
|36.306
|56
|85
|Célia Martin
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
|Porsche
|LMGT3
|4'00.026
|36.860
|57
|90
|Antares Au
Loek Hartog
Klaus Bachler
|Porsche
|LMGT3
|4'00.450
|37.284
|58
|13
|Orey Fidani
Lars Kern
Matthew Bell
|Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|4'01.999
|38.833
|59
|150
|Custodio Toledo
Lilou Wadoux
Riccardo Agostini
|Ferrari
|LMGT3
|-
|-
|60
|33
|Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Daniel Juncadella
|Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|-
|-
|61
|60
|Andrew Gilbert
Lorcan Hanafin
Fran Rueda
|Mercedes
|LMGT3
|-
|-
|62
|63
|Stephen Grove
Brenton Grove
Luca Stolz
|Mercedes
|LMGT3
|-
|-