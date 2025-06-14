2025 24 Hours of Le Mans - Full starting grid

The two Jota-run factory Cadillac LMDh cars will start from the front row of the grid in the 24 Hours of Le Mans following Alex Lynn's impressive pole lap in the No. 12 V-Series.R in Hyperpole.

Porsche Penske's No. 5 and No. 4 cars will line up third and fifth respectively, sandwiching WRT's No. 15 BMW M Hybrid V8.

The top Ferrari on the grid will be the No. 51 499P, the only car from the Italian manufacturer's roster that progressed into Hyperpole.

The No. 8 Toyota will take the start from 10 on the grid in Hypercar after failing to complete a timed lap in the final segment of qualifying.

In LMP2, pole position went to the No. 29 TDS Racing Oreca, ahead of the No. 43 Inter Europol Competition car and the No. 199 AO by TF entry.

In LMGT3, the No.39 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will take the top spot on the grid, with the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari joining it on the front row.

In all, 62 cars will contest the 93rd running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the blue riband round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.