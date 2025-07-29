F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri stormed to his sixth victory of the 2025 season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Piastri sits 16 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

Remarkably, it was Piastri’s 39th consecutive top 10 finish.

This streak stretches back to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Piastri now sits third in the all-time record for most consecutive points finishes.

But who is ahead of him?

Lewis Hamilton currently holds the record.

The seven-time world champion had 48 consecutive points finishes between the 2018 British Grand Prix and the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Coronavirus put an end to this streak for Hamilton.

Otherwise, it would have been extended by six more races, with Hamilton’s points run ending at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen sits second in this list, with 43 consecutive points finishes.

Verstappen’s run occurred between the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s current points streak spans 34 races.

The 40-year-old hasn’t finished outside the points in F1 since the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Most consecutive points finishes

48 races: Lewis Hamilton - 2018 British GP to 2020 Bahrain GP

43 races: Max Verstappen - 2022 Emilia Romagna GP to 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

39 races: Oscar Piastri - 2023 Las Vegas GP to 2025 Belgian GP

34 races: Lando Norris - 2023 Abu Dhabi GP to 2025 Spanish GP

34 races: Lewis Hamilton - 2024 Japanese GP to 2025 Belgian GP