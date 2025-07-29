Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025

Oscar Piastri is on course to beat this astonishing Lewis Hamilton record

Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri stormed to his sixth victory of the 2025 season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Piastri sits 16 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

Remarkably, it was Piastri’s 39th consecutive top 10 finish.

This streak stretches back to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Piastri now sits third in the all-time record for most consecutive points finishes.

But who is ahead of him?

Lewis Hamilton currently holds the record.

The seven-time world champion had 48 consecutive points finishes between the 2018 British Grand Prix and the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Coronavirus put an end to this streak for Hamilton.

Otherwise, it would have been extended by six more races, with Hamilton’s points run ending at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen sits second in this list, with 43 consecutive points finishes.

Verstappen’s run occurred between the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s current points streak spans 34 races.

The 40-year-old hasn’t finished outside the points in F1 since the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Most consecutive points finishes

48 races: Lewis Hamilton - 2018 British GP to 2020 Bahrain GP

43 races: Max Verstappen - 2022 Emilia Romagna GP to 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

39 races: Oscar Piastri - 2023 Las Vegas GP to 2025 Belgian GP

34 races: Lando Norris - 2023 Abu Dhabi GP to 2025 Spanish GP

34 races: Lewis Hamilton - 2024 Japanese GP to 2025 Belgian GP

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo rates his chances against Marc Marquez on equal machinery
36m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
WSBK News
GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter
44m ago
Stefano Manzi
F1 News
Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat
1h ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Toto Wolff branded “horrible to negotiate with” as George Russell waits for new F1 deal
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli, Toto Wolff and GEORGE RUSSELL
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to “big mistakes” - and how he overcame them to dominate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
McLaren boss makes eye-catching comparison to past F1 greats
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Andrea Stella
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up
2h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista to stay on a Ducati? “The door is not closed”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci