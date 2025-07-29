Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has ruled out any significant upgrades for the remainder of the 2025 F1 season following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari introduced a revised rear suspension at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Italian outfit have been pinning their hopes of turning a disappointing campaign around on their new suspension.

Charles Leclerc secured his fifth podium of the season, beating Max Verstappen to third place.

However, the upgraded SF-25 wasn’t enough to get close to the McLaren pair.

Leclerc finished over 20 seconds off the lead.

More encouragingly, Leclerc only lost over five seconds to Piastri during the medium tyre stint.

With focus now switching to next year, Vasseur confirmed that Ferrari will only introduce “small items” for the remainder of the campaign.

“No, I think we are all in the same situation,” told media, including Crash.net.

“The closer you will be to the end of the season, the more focus you will be on next year.

“For sure we will have to bring some small items until the end, more related to the layout of the track or the weather conditions or whatever, but no big package.”

Ferrari need to “fine-tune” new upgrade

While Ferrari rushed their new suspension upgrade for the Belgian GP, which was a sprint weekend, it appeared to have an immediate impact.

Vasseur believes that the new package still has more potential, given that Ferrari couldn’t optimise it fully because it was a sprint weekend and only one practice session took place.

“I think that we have to fine-tune the situation,” Vasseur added. “It’s never easy to introduce something on a Sprint weekend, but we didn’t want to postpone to Budapest.

“It’s true that with the format of the weekend, the fact that you don’t long stint on Friday, or doing a long stint of four laps, it’s not easy to have references and so on.

“But at the end, I think it was the right call because it’s also the best preparation for us for next week.

“We will try to put everything together a bit earlier into the weekend to be a bit more performant next week.”

This weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix will pose an entirely new challenge.

The Hungaroring has tight, twisty corners, where a high downforce setup is required.

It’s a circuit Lewis Hamilton has thrived at over the years, winning the race on eight previous occasions.

“Let’s see next week. We were not that magic on low-speed corners this weekend,” Vasseur explained.

“We have still some improvement to do. But I’m quite confident that all the tasks that we collected this weekend will pay off next week.”