Martin Brundle questions Mercedes’ handling of Kimi Antonelli amid F1 struggles

Should Kimi Antonelli started his F1 career with a midfield team?

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

F1 commentator Martin Brundle has questioned whether Mercedes should have placed Kimi Antonelli in a midfield team to learn his trade, rather than fast-tracking him into a full-time race seat.

While Antonelli has shown flashes of brilliance during his rookie F1 season, he’s struggled in recent races.

Antonelli has scored points just once in the last seven races.

Poor reliability and generally struggling with the Mercedes W16 have contributed to Antonelli’s dip in results.

Mercedes teammate George Russell’s results have also dropped off, but the British driver has still finished in the top five in four of the previous seven races.

Antonelli’s rise through the ranks has been remarkable, spending just one year in Formula 2.

The 18-year-old was chosen over Carlos Sainz as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for this year.

In his post-race F1 column for Sky Sports, Brundle suggested that Toto Wolff would be better off sending Antonelli to a midfield team, like they did with Russell at Williams, before giving him his chance at Mercedes.

“Mercedes had a weekend to forget, but George Russell did at least salvage a lonely fifth place 35 seconds off the lead,” Brundle wrote.

“We are used to them going well in such cooler conditions, and it doesn’t seem five minutes since he commanded the Canadian GP, and presumably they’ll be furiously evaluating and backtracking on all the changes made since then.

“Kimi Antonelli is having a torrid time in the sister Merc. He’s only scored points once in the last seven GPs (a podium in Canada) and it’s not too difficult to observe that he’s really feeling that pressure on his very young shoulders.

“He’s lucky because he’s effectively a protected species at the team and won’t be living in fear of his career like a Red Bull youngster, but the summer break can’t come early enough for him I suspect.

“I still wonder why they didn’t give Kimi a couple of years to learn his trade in a lesser spotlight as they did with George Russell, he’s a generational talent as my Sky colleague Nico Rosberg would say, but they can’t let his head spiral.”

Antonelli set to keep seat for 2026

The futures of both Mercedes drivers have been hot topics in recent months, given the team’s interest in Max Verstappen.

However, all signs point towards Verstappen staying at Red Bull for 2026.

This means Mercedes should have an unchanged driver lineup, with Russell alongside Antonelli.

During the Belgian GP weekend, Nico Rosberg suggested Mercedes should immediately give Antonelli a new deal to relieve some of the pressure.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo rates his chances against Marc Marquez on equal machinery
35m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
WSBK News
GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter
43m ago
Stefano Manzi
F1 News
Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat
59m ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Toto Wolff branded “horrible to negotiate with” as George Russell waits for new F1 deal
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli, Toto Wolff and GEORGE RUSSELL
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to “big mistakes” - and how he overcame them to dominate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
McLaren boss makes eye-catching comparison to past F1 greats
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Andrea Stella
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up
2h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista to stay on a Ducati? “The door is not closed”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci